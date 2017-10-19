UPB to host comedian John Cassidy Oct. 20

by

Known for his originality and witty jokes, John Cassidy is a professional comedian, magician and balloon artist who holds several Guinness World Records for balloon sculpting speed. His records include most balloon sculptures completed in one hour and most balloon sculptures completed in one minute. Cassidy’s show is not just your typical comedy magic show — it is more of a blend of clean comedy, fun magic and complex balloon feats.

As part of this year’s homecoming activities, Cassidy will have a comedy show on Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m. in the Legacy Multipurpose Room, hosted by members of University Programming Board.

According to Ruby Arriaga, student coordinator for student activities, Cassidy is a great performer and UPB members love to bring life to the campus on Friday nights.

“He’s a great performer and we always love to bring entertainment on Friday night so students can go . A lot of the UPB members were excited that he was coming to campus,” Arriaga said.

UPB member and exercise physiology junior Anissa Jones said she heard nothing but great things about Cassidy and is looking forward to seeing him in action at the free event.

“I heard he’s pretty great. I personally haven’t seen him yet, but other chairs from last year have seen him and they really want him to come this year. That’s why we brought him to campus,” Jones said.

Cassidy has appeared numerous times on television as either a stand-up comedian, magician or as a Guinness Book of Records celebrity. He has also been featured in numerous periodicals including “National Geographic Kids Magazine,” “Time,” “Better Homes and Gardens” and “The Philadelphia Inquirer.”

Accounting senior Akeem Shaw, who is “fond of Cassidy’s antics,” said he is excited to see him live.

“I am looking forward to seeing him in action. I often watch him on YouTube and I’m happy that he is coming to campus. I am ready to be amazed and get my belly filled with laughter,” Shaw said.