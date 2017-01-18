Poll shows students ‘not excited’ for Trump’s presidency

by

As President Barack Obama ties loose ends around the White House office, President-elect Donald Trump prepares his inaugural speech and prepares to be the 45th President of the United States starting Jan. 20. Since Trump began running for President back in June 2015, strong mixed reviews circled the political arena, stating he was either a perfect candidate for the job, just what this country needs, or he would turn the country upside-down.

Out of the 164 people who voted in our Twitter poll: 18% said they were “excited,” 19% said they “did not care,” and 63% said they were “not excited.”

“He isn’t someone who is trustworthy, isn’t someone who can take it upon his hands and make it succeed as he says he will,” Mercy Yermo, mass communication freshman, said. “He doesn’t represent the United States the way it should be represented and has been represented since it was made.”

Kagen Parks, exercise physiology senior, agreed.

“I’m not really excited. I’m nervous for what will happen in the next four years. I am scared for the people who want to come to the United States from different countries, I think it might start turmoil and might start another war,” Parks said. “I think a lot of the Syrian refugees trying to get into the United States. I know Trump had strong feelings about how he didn’t approve of that and that he didn’t like it.”

Some students remain optimistic about Trump’s presidency.

“I’m excited to see what he does as a business person to see how he fixes our economy, and this inauguration is special because I voted in it,” Erica Brown, education sophomore, said.

Sara Smith, athletic training sophomore, also touched on how she is looking forward to Trump as President.

“Since he was my party’s nominee, I am excited. Hopefully him, the Senate, and the House of Representatives can come together and change some laws and keep some of the laws that President Barack Obama made,” Smith said. “I hope they can replace Obamacare with something that is affordable for everybody in this nation because I believe everybody should have healthcare, since I am a healthcare major. I am excited for it. I hope they can get things done, and get it done right.”

Smith added that she is ready to see some change, since Obama and Trump do not originate from the same political parties.

“It has been a Democratic president for the past eight years, so I’m excited to see what a Republican president could do that’s different,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to everybody trying to get along and come together. Hopefully he can change reforms in health, and I would also like to see the violence come down in places like Chicago as well.”

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act [Obamacare] has being a constant talking point for Trump. His plan to trash the healthcare plan President Obama built and build his own system, fired up Republicans and turned blue voters into red. However, the National Broadcasting Company recently posted a poll stating that for the first time since the law passed, more Americans think Obamacare is a good idea than bad.

Some students are not too worried about what to expect in the future of our country.

“I haven’t paid much mind to it. I feel like it will affect me later down in life,” Elizabeth Cathcart, marketing sophomore, said. “It hasn’t really hit me yet. I’m not paying taxes, and I’m not necessarily out there in the workforce. I’m sure my parents and other adults are more affected than myself at 19, living in a dorm. Whether we like him or not, you just have to support [Donald Trump] and hope that he makes good decisions with the cabinet, and hope for the best.”

Lucas Veitenheimer, exercise physiology senior, said he is curious about Trump’s presidential reign.

“Now that he has won and he won’t have competition to argue against, I am curious to see how he addresses the nation of both conservatives and liberals,” Veitenheimer said. “I am ready to hear him with an open mind and give him the chance he deserves as our president.”

Others’ opinions remain relatively neutral.

“I am indifferent,” Alec DiValerio, physical therapy junior, said. “I just want to see if he is going to do as bad as people think, or if he is going to good with his time in office.”

After many declines, Trump’s staff found singers Toby Keith and Jennifer Holliday, as well as actor Jon Voight to feature in Trump’s inaugural welcome concert.

This had Mpathi Nzima, biology junior interested in the inauguration ceremony.

“The inauguration ceremony has my interest particularly because of all the controversy surrounding it, such as artists refusing to perform, coupled with the amount of Democrats that have said they are going to boycott the ceremony.”

Nzima said he is not impressed on how the election turned out.

“The actual Trump presidency is not something I am looking forward to. I care [about the inauguration] because it is important to care about. I am not interested in the man, but rather the policies that come with the man,” Nzima said.