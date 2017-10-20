Freshman: ‘This is my first bonfire and I expect it to be lit’

by

The Office of Student Development and Orientation organized the bonfire on Oct. 19 as part of homecoming week. Under this, students donated a shirt of another college that was burned. Mario Ramirez, interim director of student involvement, said not all the shirts donated were burned.

Andrew Norwood, special education junior, was one of the students that donated a college shirt.

“I brought a Texas Tech shirt,” Norwood said. “I’m not a big Texas Tech fan. It was pretty cool to put the shirt in there and being able to support the bonfire and MSU.”

Ramirez further explained the explanation of why the college shirts are burned during the bonfire. This practice is related to MSU sports.

“I believe the shirts are burned because it symbolizes the teams that MSU sports defeat throughout the year,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said that the bonfire started in 1985 and it dates back to the MSU basketball team, originally in the spring semester.

“The bonfire and torch parade began about 1985,” Ramirez said. “It was started as a prep rally for the basketball team in the spring semester. Eventually, it moved to the fall. It represents the spirit of MSU.”

The night started out with the torch lighting, where students were given torches as they navigated to parking lot 6S.

“It was really cool to see all the torches being lit up and everybody coming together to support that,” Norwood said. “It was great to see the MSU community be able to do that together.”

Given that students are expos to a lot of fire during the bonfire and torch parade, Derrick Bowers, station six firefighters, said he was concerned with the wind. However, he was confident that the bonfire and torch parade would be safe.

“Right now the wind is going to be a major issue but other than that, it seems like it will be pretty safe,” Bowers said. “It is pretty contained. There’s nothing around here that should affect the fire too much so we can pretty much contain it for the most part. So we never had any issues with the past bonfires.”

Bowers also said students must stay a safe distance from the bonfire as well as other flames during the night.

“Overall, just make sure you use your head,” Bowers said. “If you feel like it’s hot, stay back. That’s all you need to worry about. We’ll handle the rest.”

The student athletes were on stage throwing shirts at the crowd.

“I would say this bonfire was way more fun and energetic,” Ellie Gunderson, political science junior and volleyball player, said. “My favorite part was being able to go on stage and seeing everyone yelling in the crowd.”

Students who support MSU sports said this bonfire had a larger attendance than the last one.

“It was actually a lot bigger and I believed there was more of a showing of a crowd this year,” Norwood said. “I am glad to see all the fans out and supporting MSU and MSU football.”

The second event was the lip sync finals between the fire time participants, Alpha Psi Omega, last year’s runners up, the cheerleaders, and the 2016 defending champions, Caribbean Student Organization.

“The cheerleaders were a lot of fun to watch,” Georgia DuBose, biology senior said. “I really loved the 90s music. The one song that we were dancing to was Jump.”

Many students were wowed by the creativity of the Alpha Psi Omega, who were performing intros of popular 90s shows such as Hey Arnold, Rugrats, The Nanny, and Full House.

“I thought it was really neat when they were changing as they went,” Faith Muñoz, English senior, said. “I heard a lot of songs from my childhood so it was really fun.”

Despite the performances of Alpha Psi Omega and the MSU cheerleaders, many students say that their favorite act was from the Caribbean Student Organization.

“Honestly, they were way more in tune with what’s going on than the rest,” Imran Keiani, biology sophomore said. “I love the other organization but the CSO got it going on.”

There were also many freshmen who were excited for attending their first bonfire.

“This is my first bonfire and I expect it to be lit,” Savannah Rodriguez, biology freshmen, said.

Conney Vargas, marketing senior said her first bonfire as a freshmen was very chaotic compared to the one her senior year.

“My first bonfire was nice I guess,” Vargas said. “But when it came to receiving the torches, it was very crowded. There was a lot of pushing and I’m a smaller person so I was pushed around a lot.”

Many students said that this years bonfire was more organized than the previous bonfires she has attended despite having a larger attendance.

“There’s a lot more people,” Vargas said. “It seems to be better organized when it came to like getting your torches and where we walked and stuff like that.”

Many students say that the bonfire was their favorite event in the homecoming week.

“I think the bonfire is really fun,” Andrew Sober, criminal justice sophomore, said “And the football game on Saturday will be very fun too.”

Vargas said that this is the only aspect of homecoming that she really enjoys since it feels like a genuine homecoming event.

“I feel like this is the only actual homecoming event that we have,” Vargas said. “I feel like everyone comes to it. It’s very well put together. Everyone knows about it. It’s the only homecoming event that everyone wants to do.”

Ramirez said the reason students enjoyed the bonfire because of the pep rally atmosphere and unique experience compared to other homecoming events.

“It is a very unique experience,” Ramirez said. “Students enjoy the pep rally style atmosphere.”

Tanner Conley, economics junior, said that he is looking forward to the next bonfire and homecoming next year.

“Next year will be my senior year so I have to do it,” Conley said. “It will be an awesome way to end my college career.”

