Too Yeezy?

Being a sneakerhead, or someone who collects sneakers and streetwear fashion, is a title some students hold with pride and is often the foundation of lifelong friendships.

On June 29, the ranks of this underground culture were rocked when Kanye West, a prominent figure in street fashion, released his Yeezy line — a shoe collaboration with Adidas. This release sparked the unprecedented rise of Adidas among sneakerheads, which is a market that was traditionally dominated by the Air Jordans and SBs, which is a division of Nike.

Afolabi Adereti, mechanical engineering junior, said, “Yeezys are fresh.”

Adereti, who considers himself an open sneakerhead, said he has tried on these highly coveted sneakers and loved the feel of the boost technology, which is said to be one of the most comfortable shoe technologies on the market according to some sneaker websites.

Courtney Kurr, exercise physiology sophomore, said, “I think they are so cool they are just too expensive. Kanye could definitely find a way to cut the cost of the shoe.”

“I think they are ridiculously overpriced. If they were less expensive and had better support then I would purchase a pair,” Avery Queen, biology junior, said. “Kanye, if you’re listening, no one likes you and your shoes are too expensive.”

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy — he is known to have public outbursts, such as interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 Video Music Awards. West also released an album titled Yeezus, in which he compares himself to Jesus Christ, sparking controversy among the religious community.

Students like Romellow Walker, theater sophomore who used to be an active sneakerhead, brandished his red and black Air Jordans as he discussed his opinion on Yeezys.

“Kanye needs to keep them limited; if he does he is a genius,” Walker said. “But they are not all that special. I prefer Nike SBs and Jordans. They are just not worth the hype.”

Still, sneakerheads like Javin Kilgo, kinesiology junior, feel West is doing something right.

“Them thang’s fire, they really fit my swag,” Kilgo said.

Hope of West’s dream of “Yeezys for everyone” is possibly on the horizon.

According to a tweet posted by West on March 8, “Adidas is making a million Yeezys this year, opening up new factories…”

However, for the foreseeable future, the limited nature of the sneaker combined with the hype created by a figure like West the brand name Yeezy will continue to hold weight in the collection community. Especially as this community becomes more and more mainstream.