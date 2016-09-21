Thursday Night Lights

by

“It gives me chance to relive the glory days and let people know I still got it.” Braden Lang, senior marketing stated when asked about intramural football at MSU.

Intramural flag football is one of the many recreational sports students are able to play here at MSU. Tuesdays and Thursday nights the practice fields are reserved for the intramural games. Both female and male students are able to participate and showcase their athletic abilities.

Unlike a regulation college football game, which is played with 2 30-minute halves with 4 15-minute quarters, an intramural game is only played with 2 20-minute halves with 2 20 minute quarters.. A touchdown in a regulation football game is worth 6 points with a chance to go for a 1 point or 2 point conversion, where as in intramural football a touchdown is also worth 6 points but rather than just a 1 point or 2 point conversion the team is also given an option for a 3 point conversion.

Craig Dublin, sophomore mechanical engineering said, “other than college ball, intramural football is the closest thing to high school football. It’s almost like I’m back under the Friday night-lights.”

Unlike regulation football Intramural football games are ran in 7 on 7 formats, which means on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball there can only be 7 players on the field per team. In a regulation game teams would use all 100 yards of the football field to play, but in intramurals only 80 yards of the field is used.

One thing that is similar when comparing intramural and regulation football is the intensity level of the game. Colton Shank, sophomore nursing said, “I’m not going to lie it gets pretty rough out there, especially when it’s a rivalry game.”

At the end of each game both teams are given a sportsmanship rating on a scale of 0-4. A team must have an average sportsmanship rating of 2.5 throughout the season or else they will not be eligible for playoffs. Even if a team is 5-0 in the regular season, under no circumstances will they be able play in playoffs if they don’t have a 2.5 sportsmanship rating.

Seth Phillips, senior marketing said, “I honestly love when flag football season comes around, I’ve met some of my best friends in college playing on an intramural team”