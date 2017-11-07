‘Thor: Ragnarok’ presents fun space adventure

by

This year has been great for Marvel. “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2” was a touching character-driven story about what it means to be a family. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” was a nice callback to John Hughes’ films. Now there is “Thor: Ragnarok:” a funny, space adventure film.

“Thor: Ragnarok” was a fresh, engaging, funny film that made Thor, a character that I had no vested interest in at all, charismatic and likable.

The biggest positive attribute of this movie is its humor. “Thor: Ragnarok” is one of the funniest Marvel movies to date. From the first five minutes of the movie, it is utterly apparent that this film is a comedy. Thor, Loki and all of the characters are cracking jokes and it is not a bad thing.

I am an absolute sucker for dry humor, and this movie is full of it. In particular, the character Korg is the funniest character of the movie. Every bit of dialogue he speaks is incredibly funny and he steals every scene he is in.

The film also boasts a competent, solid script. Characters have good emotional arcs, the dialogue is fun and witty and there are touching scenes sprinkled throughout.

The cinematography is fantastic as well, there are a few moments in the movie where I really admired the beauty in the way the film was shot. Where other films use slow-motion in a dated, cheesy way, “Thor: Ragnarok” uses it beautifully. Color grading in this film is also bright and vibrant, something that other Marvel movies have problem with. This film really embraces the cheesiness and goofiness of the comic book universe with its colorful characters and settings.

Overall I cannot recommend you watch this movie enough. “Thor: Ragnarok” is a great movie. It is funny, engaging and touching. Director Taika Waititi just showed that you can fully embrace the cheesiness of comic books in film and make a great movie.

Rating: 8/10

Now playing in local theaters