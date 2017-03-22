THOR race brings out students for charity

by

To raise money for the Wichita Falls Streams & Valleys and the Leadership Wichita Falls program, Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Race (T.H.O.R.) will be held on April 8 at Lucy Park.

“We are very excited for this year’s THOR. We are hoping it will be even better than the past races since each year, it seems to get only better than the previous one,” Michael Boyle, event chair, said.

The race starts in Lucy Park and twists by the Wichita River, along the Falls, through Camp Fillers and back to Lucy Park. Obstacles and mud riddled trails define the run.

According to business sophomore Luka Gebel, T.H.O.R. proved to be an extremely challenging but fun experience.

“I really liked the way it was all set up. It was tough to get over some of the obstacles, but that’s what made it fun,” Gebel said. “I keep doing it each year because of the adrenaline rush, and the satisfaction that comes from knowing I finished it while helping great organizations.”

A specific award is not given to the first place finisher, but according to Boyle, finishing the race is its own prize.

Kylee Gorney, nursing sophomore, said she hopes her first time participating in the run will be one for the books.

“I’ve heard it’s a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to running and conquering the obstacles. I’m kind of nervous, but it should be awesome,” Gorney said.

The cost to participate is $50 unless the participant waits until the morning of the event, which will cost $60. For children, the run costs $30.00, and on the morning of the event it increases to $35.00.

“We can’t wait to see the outcome and the fun this run will bring this year. It should be memorable,” Boyle said.