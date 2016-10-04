Texas’ death penalty process needs to be revamped

The Death Penalty Information Center reported that death penalty declined by virtually every measure in 2015. Only 28 people were executed, the fewest since 1991. And just six states carried out executions, the fewest since 1988. Three states— Texas, Missouri and Georgia — accounted for 86 percent of all executions.
If I were in charge, I would extend the death penalty to include not only murderers, but also rapists and child molesters.
EXPENSES
According to the Center, “Cases without the death penalty cost $740,000, while cases where the death penalty is sought cost $1.26 million. Maintaining each death row prisoner costs taxpayers $90,000 more per year than a prisoner in general population.”
Of course this is due to the high cost of lawyers/public defenders and infinite appeals. People on death row should only be given a maximum of two appeals, to cut down on court, attorney and holding costs.
METHOD
In addition to the cost of appeals, there is also the cost of the chemical cocktails used to execute prisoners. Instead of using lethal injection, we should use one of the oldest methods of execution: the rope. Hanging is inexpensive. Officials could reuse a rope multiple times. Most doctors object to lethal injection because a doctor has to start the IV, and they claim killing someone goes against their code. With hanging, you would not need a doctor, except to check for a pulse.
PUNISHING NOT GUILTY
Another objection is that sometimes innocent people could be executed. It happens today.
The Innocence Project is a national litigation and public policy organization dedicated to exonerating wrongfully convicted individuals through DNA testing and reforming the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice. The people working with the Innocence Project have freed 343 people, including 20 that were on death row.
Under my proposed system, innocent people could still be executed, but without a reformed justice system there is no way to prevent that.
The current death penalty system is not severe enough, and it must be broadened.
A person who walks up to someone with the intention of killing them, raping them or molesting them and does so should not be allowed to continue walking the Earth.
In next month’s election, students will not only be voting for President, they will also be voting for local officials and judges. Students need to be informed with facts regarding the policies these officials have for the death penalty.
Andrew Tegtmeyer is a political science sophomore.
Do you support the death penalty in Texas?
— MSU Wichitan Online (@WichitanOnline) October 3, 2016
First off, what you propose is impossible. The Supreme Court cases Coker v. Georgia (1977) and Kennedy v. Louisiana (2008) have ruled that it is unconstitutional to impose the death penalty for the rape of adult women or children if the victim’s life was not taken.
Second, you sound as if you want more people to die. That to me is unsettling. It’s like if people aren’t dying in the triple digits, then we must be doing something wrong. Shouldn’t the fact that fewer people are being put on death row be a good thing? Shouldn’t we be happy that fewer criminals are being put to death? Do we not want fewer people to be put to death? You never attempt to explain whether the drop in death penalty cases is due to a reduction in overall crime or because of the constraints of punishing criminals with the death penalty.
Oh, and the line where you say “Under my proposed system, innocent people could still be executed, but without a reformed justice system there is no way to prevent that,” is downright unhinged. Does it not concern you that innocent people are murdered? You don’t worry that something like this is going to reflect poorly on us? What if you were put on death row for a crime you didn’t commit?
“A person who walks up to someone with the intention of killing them, raping them or molesting them and does so should not be allowed to continue walking the Earth.” How do you know someone intended to do any of those things to somebody else? A lot of times, there are no witnesses and evidence can be scarce and/or inconsistent. Are you just going to believe whatever the plaintiff says without further inquiry? Do you not care about our justice system operating on the standard of “innocent until proven guilty?”
From 1692-3, there was a period of mass hysteria called the Salem Witch Trials. 19 innocent people were hanged on the accusation and/or suspicion of being a witch. Since then, we have moved on to the Age of Enlightenment and have never looked back. Our living standards are much better now because of it. Your agenda is an echo of the dark past, when fear pervaded and ruled over our lives. A return to a pitchforks-and-torches mindset is not in the best interests of humanity.
So, it’s been over a week now and my comment is still “awaiting moderation.” Why doesn’t this surprise me? I did not slander this guy, nor did I incite violence against him. There is nothing in my comment that could conceivably be violating the boundaries of free speech. Yet, my comment still hasn’t been posted publicly, either because the moderators were too lazy to read it, or because they are intentionally trying to suppress my counterargument. In either case, thank you, Wichitan, for allowing me to “speak my mind” freely, just so long as it’s convenient for you.