Texas’ death penalty process needs to be revamped

by

The Death Penalty Information Center reported that death penalty declined by virtually every measure in 2015. Only 28 people were executed, the fewest since 1991. And just six states carried out executions, the fewest since 1988. Three states— Texas, Missouri and Georgia — accounted for 86 percent of all executions.

If I were in charge, I would extend the death penalty to include not only murderers, but also rapists and child molesters.

EXPENSES

According to the Center, “Cases without the death penalty cost $740,000, while cases where the death penalty is sought cost $1.26 million. Maintaining each death row prisoner costs taxpayers $90,000 more per year than a prisoner in general population.”

Of course this is due to the high cost of lawyers/public defenders and infinite appeals. People on death row should only be given a maximum of two appeals, to cut down on court, attorney and holding costs.

METHOD

In addition to the cost of appeals, there is also the cost of the chemical cocktails used to execute prisoners. Instead of using lethal injection, we should use one of the oldest methods of execution: the rope. Hanging is inexpensive. Officials could reuse a rope multiple times. Most doctors object to lethal injection because a doctor has to start the IV, and they claim killing someone goes against their code. With hanging, you would not need a doctor, except to check for a pulse.

PUNISHING NOT GUILTY

Another objection is that sometimes innocent people could be executed. It happens today.

The Innocence Project is a national litigation and public policy organization dedicated to exonerating wrongfully convicted individuals through DNA testing and reforming the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice. The people working with the Innocence Project have freed 343 people, including 20 that were on death row.

Under my proposed system, innocent people could still be executed, but without a reformed justice system there is no way to prevent that.

The current death penalty system is not severe enough, and it must be broadened.

A person who walks up to someone with the intention of killing them, raping them or molesting them and does so should not be allowed to continue walking the Earth.

In next month’s election, students will not only be voting for President, they will also be voting for local officials and judges. Students need to be informed with facts regarding the policies these officials have for the death penalty.

Andrew Tegtmeyer is a political science sophomore.