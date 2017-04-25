Tennis advances to regionals

by

On Saturday, April 29, the men’s tennis team will make its 15th NCAA Tournament appearance against rival Cameron University in the opening round of regionals. The Mustangs are the No. 3 seed in the tournament and the Cameron Aggies are the No. 2 seed.

According to a press release from the athletic department, “Saturday’s matchup will be the eighth postseason meeting between the two teams with the Mustangs holding a 5-2 advantage.”

Players said they are enthusiastic about the match.

“I feel that we have earned our spot to be there and I am looking forward to doing my best and getting the victory,” Dylan Hall, mass communication junior, said. “It is a special match for us because it is against our rivals, so we have a bit more desire to leave it all out there.”

Other players recognized the challenges that the team faced throughout the season and discussed how that will help the teams in regionals, especially against Cameron.

“I am satisfied with how we have fought through some struggles during the regular season. We have to recognize the opportunity to make it to nationals again and although we play at Cameron, the match starts at 0-0, so their previous wins are useless in that sense,” Ramon Toyos, mathematics and psychology senior, said. “I am excited and up for the challenge.”

The women’s tennis team will play Dallas Baptist University on Monday, May 1 at 3 p.m. in the MSU Tennis Center.

“I’m very excited because it’s my first time going to regionals and having an opportunity to go to nationals. Since we have beaten the same team before, it’s something we are looking for,” Eirini Kontaki, sports and leisure sophomore, said.

The Mustangs have advanced to nationals seven times, with national quarterfinal appearances in 2006, 2013, 2014 and 2016, according to the press release. The men’s team had a record of 14-10 during the regular season and the women’s team had a record of 21-4.

Additional reporting by Greta Lazzarotto.





In a previous version of this article, we misidentified what team and what date the women’s team plays. We updated the article with the correct information.