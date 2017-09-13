Table tennis tournament set for Sept. 14

by

The rec sports league is hosting its table tennis tournament on Sept. 14 in Clark Student Center at 5 p.m.

Michael Richardson, assistant director of recreational sports and wellness, said, “This tournament is one of many one day tournaments we offer throughout the semester with our recreational sports. The purpose is for students to come play in a fun environment, get to know others, and enjoy participating in our rec sports community.”

This is not the first table tennis tournament at the university, but Richardson hopes for a bigger turnout than previous years.

Richardson said, “I do not know the exact number of times this event has been held before; however, I have been told by others that the event has been held before, but to not much success. We are hoping to have higher participation this year and for years to come.”

The fliers hung up all around campus say late additions are more than welcome to sign up on the day of the tournament. Richardson said, as of now, about eight people have signed up through the school’s rec sports website.

Richardson said, “Along with late additions who will be welcome to participate in the tournament, I am expecting at least 12 contestants to participate in the tournament.”

Richardson is hoping to have a great turnout for the rec sports community.

This is a single-elimination tournament — once someone plays and gets defeated by their opponent, they are eliminated from the tournament completely.

The winner of the table tennis tournament will not go home empty handed. Richardson said the winner of this event will receive a “Recreational Sports Champion” T-shirt.

Richardson said, “To the winner of the tournament, we will gather their name and information so we will be able to distribute their prize to them in the mail.”

For any students looking to compete in the tournament, looking for more information on the table tennis tournament or to sign up, click here or find one of the the fliers hung on the bulletin boards around campus.