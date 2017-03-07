Chi Omega donates $10K to Make-A-Wish

by

Chi Omega hosted the annual Swishes For Wishes basketball tournament on March 4 in the Bruce and Graciela Redwine Student Wellness Center as a part of their Wish Week festivities. Their proceeds were donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

“The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been our philanthropy since 2001 after the members voted and it overwhelmingly had the majority of votes,” Hailey Morris, early childhood education junior and Chi Omega president, said.

Since then, the sorority has donated approximately $140,000 to the foundation, which has granted about 18 wishes to children in need.

For philanthropy week, also called Wish Week, Morris said they sell shirts, hold a silent auction, movie night, set up a booth in the Clark Student Center and host the Swishes For Wishes tournament. In addition, some restaurants donate 10 percent of proceeds to Make-A-Wish on specific giveback nights.

This year, Chi Omega raised more than $10,000 for the charity.

“This is my third year to play in the tournament,” Holt Hooper, political science junior, said. “I continue to participate because it’s really fun and really well put together.”

Hooper participated in the basketball tournament on one of the 32 teams suited up for the event.

“I have always loved basketball,” Cam Taylor, general business freshman, said. “This tournament gives me the chance to play again with all the money going to help children in need.”

Team Alicen won the tournament.

Daniel Gutierrez, business management sophomore, said, “I played because my girlfriend is in Chi Omega. My fraternity is also interested in philanthropy, so we participate whenever we can. I’m not any good at basketball, so I just get to run around and have fun for a good cause.”