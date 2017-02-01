Super Bowl 51 watch parties to be held on Feb. 5

The Clark Student Center and University Programming Board, alongside the Residence Hall Association, will host two Super Bowl 51 watch parties on Sunday, Feb. 5. They will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and will be available to watch in the Recreation Room at the Clark Student Center and Multipurpose Room at Legacy Hall .
The New England Patriots, who have four Super Bowl titles, and the Atlanta Falcons, who have won none, will go head to head at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Students will be able to view the game at Legacy Hall, where UPB will have free food and prizes.
Sociology senior Juan Mercado,who is UPB student assistant and entertainment chair, said, “People can have a sense of community and watch the Super Bowl, as well as laugh together and enjoy the game.”
UPB has held a Super Bowl watch party every year and expect a good amount of students to show up for the game.
They will have a raffle where each student will be given a ticket and entered to win MSU prizes from the bookstore.
Cynthia Cummings, special events coordinator, said she wanted to give the students a place on-campus where they could get food and a comfy place to watch the game.
Food, drinks, games and prizes will be provided in the CSC for students to enjoy.
Cummings said, “We’re having a lot of different foods. We’re having chicken wings, sandwiches, hot dogs, sodas, and maybe pizzas.”
They will bring in the chairs from the atrium and set them up in rows like a theater so that enough seats will be available.
A trivia game will also be held for students to compete for gift cards and T-shirts.
Some students are expecting to watch the Super Bowl for both the game and the halftime performance.
Liliana Cruz, psychology freshman, said, “I’m not really into football but I enjoy watching the halftime show and the funny commercials.”
Country singer Luke Bryan will start the event by performing the national anthem, alongside Lady Gaga who will take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show. Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who were once part of the broadway musical “Hamilton,” will sing “America the Beautiful.”
