The Career Management Center administration is hosting its 2nd Summer Employment Fair on April 19 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall. If interested in seeking summer employment students are to attend and visit with all 16 companies in need of employees. Also, students are to bring in their resumes and dress professionally, in case of an possible interview taking place.

Director of Career Management Center, Dirk Welch, said the main purpose of the event is to give students work opportunities that choose to remain in the community over the summer time.

“If students are from Wichita Falls or choose to stay here while taking classes, we want to give them resources to find work,” he said. “Some of those resources attending the event are very seasonal, but many of them could lead into the fall or spring. For instance, Castaway Cove is clearly a seasonal opportunity. It’s up to the students and employer in terms of the longevity of the position.”

Welch said the takeaway of this event towards students is mainly employment.

“They’ll have the opportunity to interact with the employers and learn what their offering,” he said. “They’ll either be directed to the website or a kiosk within their operation to apply. Students can bring their resume or fill out an application while there.”

Within the event, the possibility of interviews can take place between the students and employers.

“It can occur that one of the employers interviews a student on the spot to gain additional information, if that employer brings multiple representatives, he said. “Students will certainly have the opportunity to introduce themselves to the employers and share their personal interests, skills, experiences, etc.”

According to Welch, the event is important because it allows students to gain work experience.

“These are quality employers that want to work with students and their schedules,” he said. “This goes without saying but the monetary aspect is important for students and often helps with paying for school and other needs as well. For those students taking summer classes this could be a nice blend of gaining money, experience, and skills all while still receiving an education.”

The Career Management Center administration sent out an invitation to local workforce about the fair and the 16 companies attending were the ones interested in what the event provides for students.

“We invited employers within the area to attend and these 16 companies registered to visit with our students. They are not paid to attend, but choose to in hopes of meeting our great students and walking away with some new employees,” he said.

According to Welch, he’s excited to see how this year’s employment fair will impact students.

“The turnout last year was nearly a 100 students and several of them indicated that they were hired,” he said. “Some of the employers are interested in coming back for this year’s fair, which is great because it shows the connection made and benefits both the student and employers. I highly encourage students to attend.”

