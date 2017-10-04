Students learn how to improve academic performance

by

To educate students on different ways to improve their academic performance, the Counseling Center put on a workshop series this year called ‘Four Steps to a 4.0’ on Oct. 3 in Legacy Hall.

Lauren Nichols, mental health graduate student, who has been interning at the Counseling Center since Aug. taught the workshop this year and 45 students attended. This workshop is an annual project that is available to all students.

“The goal of this workshop was to teach students academic study skills to better prepare for their academic goals,” Nichols said. “Students want to get into a bachelor’s or master’s program and they must have a a certain grade point average. We want to make sure students have the skills to get into the program their interested in.”

During the hour-long workshop, Nichols provided students with the best strategies to achieve in college such as going to class, paying close attention to key information from professors, reading their class syllabus thoroughly, breaking bad study habits, and reading to remember information.

“I’ve learned that what you get out of your academics is what you put into it,” Nichols said.

Nichols encouraged students to use apps such as Cheg, Selfcontrol, and Istudiez Pro to block their own access to distracting websites on the internet. She explained that it’s important for students to develop an effective study routine so they can retain their notes.

“Be in an environment where you can actually focus on your material and not have distractions,” Nichols said.

Lanisa Small, radiology freshman, said she learned that following the strategies can keep her focused on what she wants to achieve and develop in her career.

“The most important thing that I took away from this event was to motivate myself and to always have a goal in mind,” Small said.

Nichols said organization is the key to being prepared.

“It’s important to date everything, color code and have multiple spiral notebooks for each class,” Nichols said.

Nichols said she mainly wanted students to learn practical study skills to increase study habits and take those skills to a higher level.

Lindsey Anderson, dental hygiene freshman, said,”I like how Lauren suggested that we take five minute breaks during study sessions instead of cramming at one time. That was very helpful and interesting.”

Lawrence Karanja, undecided junior said that he was one of those students that always crammed before a test.

“Having at least four hours of studying is my plan,” Karanja said.

Karanja said that academic performance is important to him because his chances of getting a scholarship are high and it’s a great feeling to work hard and succeed.

“A lot of students don’t realize that schools look at your work and internships look to see if you can comprehend certain information,” Karanja said.

Karanja said utilizing extra time to review notes outside of class is important.

“Avoiding mistakes and procrastination is a big thing,” Karanja said.

Nichols said students attend college to gain an education and absorb the content in which they are studying.

“This workshop was one of those events you didn’t want to miss out on,” Karanja said. If you did miss it than you actually missed out on something you could use in the future.”

Other articles on the Counseling Center