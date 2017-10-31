Students dress up for halloween

Lauren Gardner, biology sophomore | “I decided to dress in my Jack Skellington onesie because it was the only one that came in my size, but it’s okay because I love the Nightmare Before Christmas. I really just love Halloween because I’ve always enjoyed going to haunted houses and watching scary movies. The free candy is always a plus too.”

Jaron Imbriani, sports and leisure sophomore | “I’m a dinosaur because it was cold today and this onesie is really warm –and I like because it has always been fun finding random costumes every year that were better than my last. It’s like I’m always in competition with the myself from last-year when Halloween rolls around.”

Kerrigan Reyes, psychology sophomore | “I chose to dress as a raccoon because I love raccoons. They’re just the cutest animals out there. I didn’t really do it for Halloween, it just gave me a reason to dress like a raccoon around campus. I’ve wait all year just to dress up.”

Christian Love, theater freshman | “I dressed up as a priest for this historic Martin Luther event that we are reenacting. It really has nothing to do with Halloween but it’s pretty nice to walk around in my costume. It’s pretty comfortable. I was told which costume I had to wear today but it’s okay because I feel like I pull it off well. If I had to change my costume, I would just pick something that chokes me less because this one makes me feel like I cannot breathe.”