A Stroke of Genius is a stroke of fun

The paint was barely dry in Legacy Hall. The building has not even been open two months.

But last night, Soozie Richardson, former MSU student now local painter, brought out fresh paint in an attempt to teach students about the sugar skull tradition in the Hispanic culture before the Day of the Dead celebration begins later this month.

A group of more than 15 people in the multipurpose room last night at 5 p.m. paid $5 to learn how to paint sugar skulls on canvas.

Ruby Arriaga, student activities coordinator, said all of the money from the event goes to Soozie since she brought the supplies here herself.

“Learn about the culture,” Arriaga said. “You don’t have to be Hispanic to go to these events. Meet people in the community and have something really fun to do.”

This is not the first time Soozie has worked with MSU students. On Sept. 25, she hosted a create-your-own painting night with the new members of the Alpha Pi’s sorority. Richardson runs her business on her Facebook page — A Stroke of Genius by: Soozie — where people can reserve a private painting party for the month, saying that she now booking for November and December.

Mario Ramirez, activities director in student development, said while location was hard to find due to fear of paint getting on carpets, they were lucky to get a tarp to protect the carpet in the legacy multipurpose room.

“The limit was for the instructor since there is only one instructor for 30 people,” he said. “We had a limit but we had a good amount of people to represent.”

The event was broadcast on the free MSU & More app, as well as on the campus website calendar. Arriaga also said they are trying to get more students to get the app since it has all of the events on there for them to see. Between the fliers and app coverage, Arriaga said they were happy with the promotion of the A Stroke of Genius and that they are ready for the next events.

At the event, Patricia Ramirez, bilingual education junior, said “The fliers were everywhere. They looked interesting and my brother, Mario, told me about it.”

Carlos Placencia, computer science junior, said he was there with his girlfriend and that it looked like it would be fun to do.

“It’s painting, painting always fun.”

