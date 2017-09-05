When campus police failed me

by

Stranded in a Chili’s parking lot in 100 degree weather with no one to come help me — you would think I could call the campus police, right? Apparently not.

On Aug. 23, my friend and I walked to my car from Chili’s to go to Walmart, but it wouldn’t start. I had no jumper cables and no one to help me, so I called the campus police.

Instead of bringing me the portable charger, like I believed they would, they made me walk down to the campus police station to fill out paper work — while that seems simple, it turned out to be another hassle.

When on campus, this is not that hard of a task to do. While it is annoying, it isn’t that far away so it’s not the worst thing that could happen. However, when you are get stuck off campus with no one to help you, it becomes a problem.

I and two of my friends went to Chili’s as our welcome back lunch to have a good start to our year. Little did I know the three of us would be stranded in the middle of the parking lot for an hour.

When in need at college, they tell you that there are many resources available, including the campus police. Most new students on campus have made friends, but not many are close enough to come get you or to jump start your car a day after meeting them.

I had no money to call a business for help, actual police wouldn’t help and the only two friends that have vehicles were in the same car as me, but the campus police can’t bring me the portable battery. Not only can they not help, but they were closed for a ceremony. Police precincts should not get to close, people don’t commit crimes only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. I personally don’t understand why a place that’s here to help us can not help.

If there is a policy about paperwork just bring it with you when you come to help. I believe that a police officer, regardless of if they are on a campus or elsewhere, their top priority is to help people. I was extremely disappointed by our campus police and the staff that work with them.

Campus police should be available to help students 24/7, as long as they are in the Wichita Falls city limits and I believe that it is our job as students to hold them accountable to the oath they took to help and protect us.

Alyssa Mitchell is a mass communication junior.