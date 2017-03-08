Be safe during spring break — in more than one way

by

OUR VIEW: We want all of our students to come back to campus safe and sound — so please, be careful.

Spring break is just around the corner, and we know it’s the time for everyone to relax and take a mental break from the stresses of school, whether that means going home for a week, hitting the beach, skiing in Colorado or staying in good ol’ Wichita Falls.

When all of us (or most of us) have been studying and focusing on schoolwork since January, spring break is the time where we often let loose and sometimes go a little too hard. We encourage everyone to relax and have fun — but be safe.

Use condoms. We’re not stupid, we know sex is basically inevitable. That whole abstinence education thing doesn’t work. Drink plenty of water in between alcoholic beverages, always have a designated driver and never travel anywhere alone. Make sure cell phones are charged and have emergency plans just in case something bad happens.

We don’t want to wonder why our classmates are absent when classes resume on March 20. Don’t be a statistic.