Caribfest Soca Show 2017 photo gallery

Part of the annual Caribfest Week, the talent show Soca Show combined students, bands and organization to show of f their music abilities, dance skills and so much more.
More than 40 people attended the Soca Show at Sikes Lake Center, where the group called Spice and Ice, who sang “No Bad Vibes” for the competition, won.
2017 Caribfest Soca Show
[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/2017-caribfest-soca-show/thumbs/thumbs_soca-show1_web.jpg]00The Elektrik Roots plays introduction music while people take their seats to begin the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley
The Elektrik Roots plays introduction music while people take their seats to begin the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/2017-caribfest-soca-show/thumbs/thumbs_soca-show2_web.jpg]00The group Jel and Powa start off the first act as they sing the song Represent as their talent for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley
The group Jel and Powa start off the first act as they sing the song Represent as their talent for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/2017-caribfest-soca-show/thumbs/thumbs_soca-show3_web.jpg]00Spice and Ice show off their bright white dresses and glittered back up dancers as they sing No Bad Vibes as their talent for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley
Spice and Ice show off their bright white dresses and glittered back up dancers as they sing No Bad Vibes as their talent for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/2017-caribfest-soca-show/thumbs/thumbs_soca-show4_web.jpg]00The group O.K turns zombie as they dance to the song Carnival Jumbie for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley
The group O.K turns zombie as they dance to the song Carnival Jumbie for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/2017-caribfest-soca-show/thumbs/thumbs_soca-show5_web.jpg]00DJYO sings Work Pan It as his talent for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley
DJYO sings Work Pan It as his talent for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley [img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/2017-caribfest-soca-show/thumbs/thumbs_soca-show6_web.jpg]00The audience waves their arms in musical harmony for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley
The audience waves their arms in musical harmony for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley [img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/2017-caribfest-soca-show/thumbs/thumbs_soca-show7_web.jpg]00Landa dances in her dazzled outfit to the sonf Shameh Wine for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley
Landa dances in her dazzled outfit to the sonf Shameh Wine for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/2017-caribfest-soca-show/thumbs/thumbs_soca-show8_web.jpg]00Spice and Ice jump for joy as they win first place for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley
Spice and Ice jump for joy as they win first place for the 2017 Caribfest Soca Show hosted in the Sikes Lake Center. Sept. 29. Photo by Marissa Daley
