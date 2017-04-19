Sigma Alpha Epsilon to host charitable crawfish boil April 21

by

Music, a friendly atmosphere and all-you-can-eat crawfish will be part of the Texas Omega chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s first philanthropic crawfish boil April 21 at 5 p.m. at the Jesse Rodgers Promenade.

Romeo Botelua, mechanical engineering senior, said “We are putting this event together to get the MSU community together [in an effort] to raise awareness against Child Abuse as part of our Paddy Murphy Week. Which is a week where we raise money for philanthropy.”

Tickets can be bought for $10 per person on the day of the event or online, and kids under five eat for free.

“This event is mainly being funded from the ticket sales,” Botelua said. “We are using chapter funds to cover the cost for now, in hopes of recovering all of the proceeds back. Anything more than what we spend will be added to the donations to Patsy’s House.”

Patsy’s House Children Advocacy Center is part of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Texas, or CACTX, which is an association that has has taken up the mission “to restore the lives of abused children by supporting children’s advocacy centers in partnership with local communities and agencies investigating and prosecuting child abuse.”

Botelua said the responsibility of Philanthropy/Community Service activities will be changing next semester.

“I am currently the Head of Committee of Philanthropy and alongside me is Maxwell Mazza, who plans to take full on responsibility of the philanthropy/community service activities for Sigma Alpha Epsilon next semester,” Botelua said.

Maxwell Mazza, exercise physiology freshman, said he helped out by setting up the donation days, locations and times, and also came up with ideas alongside Botelua.

“As far as responsiblilities for [the] philanthropy and fundraising chair, I’m always looking for opportunites to help the community,” Mazza said. “One example would be habitat for humanity in the local area.”

Mazza said he chose to raise awareness of child abuse because he feels that children are in situations that they cannot escape most of the time.