by

The Student Government Association hosted its final meeting of this semester last night in the Comanche Suite of the Clark Student Center.

This meeting shorter than most due to the rare occasion of all proposed changes were unanimously passed unopposed this session.

Lindsey Shelley, student regent, gave a presentation regarding her student regent position while informing the SGA attendees of the deadline for new student regent applications is approaching on Friday Dec. 9.

Shelley mentioned some of the job responsibilities with being a student regent.

“You are a non-voting member of the Board of Regents, but you are there to present the students voice and opinions,” Shelley said.

Mentioning that the student regent position requires the applicants to be service minded, as well as be willing to serve the state of Texas.

Shelley being an alumni of MSU with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing degree, has taken on the student regent roll on top of being an ER Nurse at United Regional and a current graduate student.

The time commitment with no compensation is a true testament to the dedication the student regent holds.

The room fell silent when she asked about interest regarding the student regent position this coming year.

Followed by a small joke about keeping their interest in the position secret as the position holds a very competitive application process.

Among many announcements at the SGA meeting.

Noting that the Finals Frenzy kicks off Thursday Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. in CSC.

SGA also announced that they will be holding its first Waffle Wednesday on Dec. 7 in the cafeteria, offering free waffles to current MSU students.

Marco Torres, history senior, will be stepping down as Chair of the Cultural Committee and passing the torch to Ace **

Ace ** who is also President of the big brother big sister organization on campus announced that they will begin to bring littles to MSU every 2 weeks for 30-45 minutes for the ‘Bigs’ to devote time.

The Environmental Science Organization will be a new organization coming to campus next semester.

kara will help me fill in here and piece this together.