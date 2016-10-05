Student senators discuss campus carry at first meeting

by

The first Student Government Association meeting of the semester was held Tuesday on Oct. 4, starting with guest speaker and Chief of Police Patrick Coggins.

Coggins spoke about the new campus carry law that went into effect on Aug. 1 and the process behind creating and maintaining the policy that regulates the law on campus. He specified the difference between open carry and campus carry laws.

“It made it a bit more confusing for people to understand that open carry, which applies to licensed handgun holders off campus, does not apply here on campus,” Coggins said. “Here on our university, licensed holders can only carry handguns in a concealed manner.”

He also listed the areas on campus where concealed handguns would be prohibited, by law.

“Generally they consist of areas where health and clinical services are provided,” Coggins said.

The appointment of this year’s committee chairs was next on the agenda. The chairs were approved with no debate.

The rest of the meeting was filled with news of upcoming events.

Shayla Owens, SGA president, spoke about the “bring your game face” themed homecoming. She said that nominations will be open Oct. 5-9, and voting will be held Oct. 17-21.

Owens also announced the second annual President’s Picnic will be held Thursday, Oct. 13.

“[The picnic] is with Dr. Shipley at the Sikes House. She lets us take over her yard so we invite all of the students and staff to come out and have a good time, meet her, and meet her husband,” Owens said.

Other upcoming events that were announced at the meeting include: