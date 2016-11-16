Self-defense: protection in the face of assault

by

Heading home from class at night. Taking a shortcut to get back to the dorm. Alone. Someone is approaching. What do you do?

The Rape Aggression Defense self defense training class is available for females on campus to learn how to defend themselves in the event of being attacked. The last of the classes is Nov. 18.

According to the R.A.D. website, they challenge society to evolve into an existence where violence is not an acceptable part or daily life.

Megan Johnson, police officer with MSUPD, said that she’s teaching the basic skills needed to help to defend oneself in the event of an attack.

“Just the very basics of self-defense,” Johnson said. “If someone has you pinned on your stomach or your back on the ground attempting to assault you, how to maneuver and get up and get ready to prepare to fight.”

The women in attendance during the Nov. 11 class had a variety of reasons to register for the class.

“I guess there has been a lot of discussion in the news and on college campuses about being aware of your surroundings and assaults, attacks, and stuff like that,” Angelica Symonette, exercise physiology senior, said. “You always hope it doesn’t happen to you but the when a class like this comes up you should take advantage of it because if something does happen to you, you know what to do.”

Johnna Lynn Weigand, administrative assistant, said that being a single individual, living along prompted her to take the class.

“Basically living by myself and being a single individual you’re never too safe,” Weigand said. “I had never done anything like this so I wanted to try it.”

Mallory Evangelista, English junior, credits society with her decision to take the class.

“I wanted to learn how to better defend myself just because of present day society,” Evangelista said.

The class focused on some key concepts: knee strike, sweep kick, strike kick, hammer strike, and defensive stances.

Crystal Boyle, assistant director of distance education, said that her daughter Avery was the reason she chose to do this class.

“My daughter had mentioned wanting to do a class because of some things that have recently happened at some of the high schools,” Boyle said. “When I got the flier for the course I thought it would be a great thing for us to do together, both to learn tools to defend ourselves and create opportunity for us to talk about safety and making good choices to help avoid certain scenarios.”

Self-empowerment and confidence are two things Johnson hopes females on campus get out of taking a self-defense class.

“I want them to have that confidence that they can keep fighting. They don’t have to give in and let the man attack them,” Johnson said. “It’s that confidence, self-empowerment that they need.”

There were some valuable take-a-ways as a result of taking this class.

Dejonna Walker, athletic training freshman, said, “[What she learned was] how to articulate better. That’s an important factor.”

The program steps and repetition are also part of the last effect of this class.

“Basic steps, being able to protect yourself. Always make eye contact and protect your head,” Symonette said. “You have to look around and if you see someone coming to you let them know ‘I see you.’”

Some said they are more confident while others stated it was a combination of the two.

“Yes and no,” Symonette said. “Yes, I know the steps and what to do but no, if something happens to you, you still have that moment of ‘oh my gosh,’ that panic but then hopefully your training will kick in.”

Taking a single class isn’t enough for the skills to be second nature so training like this needs to be on-going for the best results, according to Johnson.

“Practice is what you need to do to maintain a level of skills in self-defense,” Johnson said “Even if you just take this once, continue practicing.”

The overwhelming thought is a reminder that every female is at risk for an attack and that no one is immune.

“Society always thinks that it wouldn’t ever be them because it’s talked about, but you just assume it’s not going to be me when the numbers and everything points to the fact that it could always be you,” Walker said. “It truly doesn’t hurt to help find out some things on the off chance that it is you.”

Weigand agreed that you can never be too safe when it comes to being attacked.

“You can never be too safe,” Weigand said. “You always have the mentality that it’s not going to happen to me, well it may happen to you one day when you don’t know if you’ll be assaulted, mugged or whatever. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Tips to prevent an attack: