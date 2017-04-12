‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ creates interactive showing for students

by

After watching Rocky Horror Picture Show, it’s not uncommon to find rice stuck in hair hours after the movie, seeing confetti fall out of clothes as the day goes on, or getting sprayed in the face with a water gun. Costumes and drag make up are expected dress code. While the library provided newspapers to protect students from getting too wet, other students went the extra mile and brought umbrellas with them to enhance the viewing experience.

This Tuesday marked Moffett Movie Madness’ third showing of the semester, almost filling the room with approximately 70 chairs to come experience the tradition that belongs to Rocky Horror Picture Show. Although the event opened an introduction to the movie and what it stands for, students were not quite prepared for what was to come.

Gracie Latham, English freshman, has never seen the movie, but came to the library that cloudy Tuesday to fulfill her curiosity of what the film was about.

“I know what Rocky Horror Picture Show is, but I’m here more out of curiosity. I’ve heard so much about it and wanted to see it for myself,” she said.

However, Latham was unable to express her experience after watching the film. Laughing, she held her hands to her face and shook her head.

“I can’t even put into words what I just saw, and I’m someone who has words for everything,” she said. “There are definitely a couple friends I would recommend this to.”

The viewing was hosted by the Moffett Library but made possible by People Respecting Identity Diversity for Everyone, or PRIDE, the on campus organization that aims to spread awareness for the LGBT community. Michelle Niebur, electronic access media librarian, also said Tuesday’s movie was a part of Inclusion Now, a week dedicated to celebrating social justice at the university.

“We take an academic approach to a fun film and make it entertaining for students, but still apply some learning curve to it,” Niebur said. “This is a diversity event more than anything and fits with the theme of inclusion. Anybody can embody any character from the film and it makes it different than any other movie we’ve shown. I hope students will learn more about the history of diversity and drag.”

PRIDE Treasurer Cecelia Pasillas, sociology sophomore, wanted students to have fun and get an understanding for what Rocky Horror Picture Show represents.

“People just need to have fun when watching this movie. You’re supposed to watch it in an interactive way and follow the characters. It’s part of the tradition,” she said.

Things to Know Before Watching Rocky Horror Picture Show

The first true movie to have the audience interact with the film, starting in 1976, and is credited as the most famous “midnight movie”.

“Virgin” in the Rocky Horror universe is someone who has not experienced the interactive parts of the film.

Despite the name, the film is not a horror film at all, in fact it is a comedy musical that plays on themes of science fiction.

Props are not often provided, so be sure to comfortably dress up, bring appropriate supplies, and a fun group to watch it with.

Not standing up and dancing with the first song, “Time Warp”, is considered a crime and you will have to join in.

Shouting out mean, snarky responses to what characters say on the screen is highly encouraged.

Sources: RockyPedia, RockyHorror.Org, and from personal experience