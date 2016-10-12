Rivalry reaches its peak

“Sweep!” Faith Quick, nursing senior, said after Sigma Kappa’s 18-13 flag football win over rival team Chi Omega on Oct. 4.
Taylor Courtney, mass communication senior and Sigma Kappa’s quarterback, put the team on her back and carried them to the win. “Taylor Football,” as some call her, ran in two touchdowns, one to put them ahead late in the fourth quarter.
“Taylor Football is back,” Courtney said.
The entire game was a dogfight. Chi Omega hopped out to an early two-touchdown lead. Led by solid offensive drives and great defense, they held Sigma Kappa scoreless and were poised to get the win this year.
The history of the Chi Omega versus Sigma Kappa rivalry goes back for years, but this year it was even greater. A few weeks ago, the two sororities got into a heated Twitter fight over who got the better pledge class. Multiple girls from each sorority tweeted “sweep,” leading to many arguments. That just made this game that much more significant and heated for both sides.
With Sigma Kappa down 13-0 at the start of the second half, “Taylor Football” led a 55-yard drive capped off with a 20-yard pass to marketing junior Madison Salvatore.
“It changed the whole momentum of the game, that really gave us confidence to move forward and win the game. This is a huge game for both sides and the fact that we pulled out the win today feels great,” Salvatore said.
Mechanical engineering senior and Chi Omega coach Romeo Botelua stayed positive after the loss.
“What a game, hard fought, both teams played well, much love for both sides, hopefully we’ll see them in playoffs,” Botelua said.
The game attracted a huge crowd with it being promoted as early as the beginning of September when fraternity members were placing bets on which team would win.
Nursing senior Valentine Atuchukwu, who lost his bet on Chi Omega, continued to support his girls.
“They are a great who take so much passion in this game, I got a lot of love for both sides and I’m just glad it was a good game. I don’t mind losing my money with that performance,” Atuchukwu said.
Each team played hard and had a passion to win the game. Through it all, Sigma Kappa came out on top, but who knows who will win next time. Chi Omega has a powerhouse team and no one would be surprised to see them pull out the win.
Speak Your Mind