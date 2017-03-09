RHA proposes budget for upcoming years

by

The Student Government Association meeting this week brought up issues and future plans regarding the Residence Hall Association on March 7.

Rachael Miyahara, education sophomore and president of RHA, announced a budget proposal during the meeting that involves students living on campus. The budget proposal included wanting to add a $15 fee to housing costs, whether dorm or apartment living, to provide necessary funds for RHA activities.

“Something the association wants to do is have a better relationship with our resident assistants. There is a separation between the residents and the RAs, when in reality we are all just students and friends,” Miyahara said.

According to Miyahara, the budget proposal has only been brought up with students as a way to inform them early on rather than hearing about it unexpectedly from housing. Open forums will be held March 9 and March 23 in the Legacy Multipurpose Room at 6 p.m. to allow students to know more about the proposal and speak on the topic.

“We [RHA] want to be a bigger voice for the students living on campus. This budget will allow us to provide for the students and encourage ways for them to know one another, as well as their RAs,” Miyahara said.

Of the expenses, 78.4 percent will go toward campus outreach, including programs and activities — approximately 60 percent of the total outreach expenses.

A future SGA meeting will vote on the proposal while the idea is brought to housing for further confirmation.

“We are going off what other schools have done for their budgets and applying it to our own in a way that could better benefit on campus students,” Miyahara said.

In addition to the budget proposal, guest speaker Angie Reay, associate director of residence life and housing, brought up that RA applications are open for the following school year.

“Being an RA and a part of RHA is a great position and leadership opportunity for students who want a better feel for how to work with others,” Reay said.

Applications are due March 31 or paper copies are available in the housing office.

“We really want a fresh look on how RHA is seen and run on campus. We want to be more like SGA, but for residents instead,” Miyahara said.

Matt Park, associate vice president of student affairs, also announced the new Sunday routes that will be added to the MESA bus, also known as the Mustangs Shuttle. The last SGA meeting approved the motion and confirmed it with the city.

“Encourage your friends and classmates to ride the bus for the next year. It determines interest and will allow us to keep it for next year,” Park said.

Shayla Owens, president of SGA, announced the winners from this year’s election will be sworn as the new executives during the SGA banquet later this semester.