Resist Hate Rally photo collection

Resist Hate Rally
[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate1_web.jpg]40Balloons were handed out to protestors apart of the Resist Hate Rally to represent the peaceful side to the protest and show how that the protest was to spread love and not violence. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Balloons were handed out to protestors apart of the Resist Hate Rally to represent the peaceful side to the protest and show how that the protest was to spread love and not violence. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate2_web.jpg]30Melanie Martinez, pastor of Metropolitan Community Churhces, speaks about how her personal struggles with being different and how that shouldn't stopped you from loving others or having faith, as a part of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Melanie Martinez, pastor of Metropolitan Community Churhces, speaks about how her personal struggles with being different and how that shouldn't stopped you from loving others or having faith, as a part of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate3_web.jpg]30Melanie Martinez, pastor of Metropolitan Community Churhces, speaks about how her personal struggles with being different and how that shouldn't stopped you from loving others or having faith, as a part of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Melanie Martinez, pastor of Metropolitan Community Churhces, speaks about how her personal struggles with being different and how that shouldn't stopped you from loving others or having faith, as a part of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate5_web.jpg]20Claudia Montoya, associate spanish professor, gives her speech to the crowd about how they should rise above hate and that love is the real way to go about things as apart of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Claudia Montoya, associate spanish professor, gives her speech to the crowd about how they should rise above hate and that love is the real way to go about things as apart of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate6_web.jpg]10Claudia Montoya, associate spanish professor, gives her speech to the crowd about how they should rise above hate and that love is the real way to go about things as apart of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Claudia Montoya, associate spanish professor, gives her speech to the crowd about how they should rise above hate and that love is the real way to go about things as apart of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate7_web.jpg]10Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate8_web.jpg]00Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate9_web.jpg]00Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate12_web.jpg]10Protestors apart of the Resist Hate Rally march infront of the Hardin Building on Midwestern State campus on Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Protestors apart of the Resist Hate Rally march infront of the Hardin Building on Midwestern State campus on Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate13_web.jpg]10Zaquera Wallace, biology junior, posses for an interview for Channel 6 before the start of the Resist Hate Rally in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Zaquera Wallace, biology junior, posses for an interview for Channel 6 before the start of the Resist Hate Rally in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate14_web.jpg]10Students and faculty gather in Sunwatcher Plaza to make signs and be apart of the the Resist Hate Rally that had 3 guests speakers following the march around campus on Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Students and faculty gather in Sunwatcher Plaza to make signs and be apart of the the Resist Hate Rally that had 3 guests speakers following the march around campus on Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_01_web.jpg]20Shaniece Dutch , sociology senior, holds up a pride flag with the word peace on it during the march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
Shaniece Dutch , sociology senior, holds up a pride flag with the word peace on it during the march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_02_web.jpg]10Shaniece Dutch , sociology senior, holds up a pride flag with the word peace on it during the march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
Shaniece Dutch , sociology senior, holds up a pride flag with the word peace on it during the march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_03_web.jpg]10John Smith, psychology junior, and Kalli Root, english junior, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
John Smith, psychology junior, and Kalli Root, english junior, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_04_web.jpg]10John Smith, psychology junior, and Kalli Root, english junior, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
John Smith, psychology junior, and Kalli Root, english junior, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_05_web.jpg]10Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, and Kimberley Latham, MSU alum, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, and Kimberley Latham, MSU alum, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_06_web.jpg]10Kalli Root, english junior, speaks to the attendes of the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
Kalli Root, english junior, speaks to the attendes of the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_07_web.jpg]10The crowd reacts to Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
The crowd reacts to Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_08_web.jpg]10The crowd reacts to Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
The crowd reacts to Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh1_web.jpg]30Protesters create signs to protest hate for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Protesters create signs to protest hate for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh2_web.jpg]70Zarya Maitao, mass communication sophmore, Jessie Tidwell, science education sophmore, and Zaquera Wallace, biology junior, flashes color and march in the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Zarya Maitao, mass communication sophmore, Jessie Tidwell, science education sophmore, and Zaquera Wallace, biology junior, flashes color and march in the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh3_web.jpg]50Christopher Cruz, theater performance junior, dances away the hate at the the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Christopher Cruz, theater performance junior, dances away the hate at the the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh4_web.jpg]70Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, finishes a moving speech for the crowd that attended the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, finishes a moving speech for the crowd that attended the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh5_web.jpg]40Claudia Montoya, associate professor of spanish, tells stories of hateful encounters to the audience for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Claudia Montoya, associate professor of spanish, tells stories of hateful encounters to the audience for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh6_web.jpg]50Brady Burross, mechanical engineering senior and Nick Wolf, mechanical engineering junior, protest against the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Brady Burross, mechanical engineering senior and Nick Wolf, mechanical engineering junior, protest against the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh7_web.jpg]30Mel Marinez, Pastor of Metropolitan Community Church, gives a speech about hate and how to overcome it for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Mel Marinez, Pastor of Metropolitan Community Church, gives a speech about hate and how to overcome it for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh8_web.jpg]30Kalli Root, english junior, ends the Resist Hate Rally with thanking everyone for coming out and being apart of the march on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Kalli Root, english junior, ends the Resist Hate Rally with thanking everyone for coming out and being apart of the march on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh9_web.jpg]60Jaylon Willams, sociology senior, hugs Brady Burross, mechanical engineering senior, expressing that despite their difference in opinions, that there will be no hate during the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Jaylon Willams, sociology senior, hugs Brady Burross, mechanical engineering senior, expressing that despite their difference in opinions, that there will be no hate during the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh10_web.jpg]30Nick Wolf, mechanical engineering junior, and John Smith, psychology junior, explain their different perspectives on current events with one another after the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Nick Wolf, mechanical engineering junior, and John Smith, psychology junior, explain their different perspectives on current events with one another after the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Balloons were handed out to protestors apart of the Resist Hate Rally to represent the peaceful side to the protest and show how that the protest was to spread love and not violence. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate2_web.jpg]30Melanie Martinez, pastor of Metropolitan Community Churhces, speaks about how her personal struggles with being different and how that shouldn't stopped you from loving others or having faith, as a part of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Melanie Martinez, pastor of Metropolitan Community Churhces, speaks about how her personal struggles with being different and how that shouldn't stopped you from loving others or having faith, as a part of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate3_web.jpg]30Melanie Martinez, pastor of Metropolitan Community Churhces, speaks about how her personal struggles with being different and how that shouldn't stopped you from loving others or having faith, as a part of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Melanie Martinez, pastor of Metropolitan Community Churhces, speaks about how her personal struggles with being different and how that shouldn't stopped you from loving others or having faith, as a part of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate5_web.jpg]20Claudia Montoya, associate spanish professor, gives her speech to the crowd about how they should rise above hate and that love is the real way to go about things as apart of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Claudia Montoya, associate spanish professor, gives her speech to the crowd about how they should rise above hate and that love is the real way to go about things as apart of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate6_web.jpg]10Claudia Montoya, associate spanish professor, gives her speech to the crowd about how they should rise above hate and that love is the real way to go about things as apart of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Claudia Montoya, associate spanish professor, gives her speech to the crowd about how they should rise above hate and that love is the real way to go about things as apart of the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate7_web.jpg]10Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate8_web.jpg]00Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate9_web.jpg]00Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, is the first guest speaker to give his speech after the march for the Resist Hate Rally on Sept. 1 held in Sunwatcher Plaza. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate12_web.jpg]10Protestors apart of the Resist Hate Rally march infront of the Hardin Building on Midwestern State campus on Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Protestors apart of the Resist Hate Rally march infront of the Hardin Building on Midwestern State campus on Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate13_web.jpg]10Zaquera Wallace, biology junior, posses for an interview for Channel 6 before the start of the Resist Hate Rally in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Zaquera Wallace, biology junior, posses for an interview for Channel 6 before the start of the Resist Hate Rally in Sunwatcher Plaza Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_hate14_web.jpg]10Students and faculty gather in Sunwatcher Plaza to make signs and be apart of the the Resist Hate Rally that had 3 guests speakers following the march around campus on Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Students and faculty gather in Sunwatcher Plaza to make signs and be apart of the the Resist Hate Rally that had 3 guests speakers following the march around campus on Sept. 1. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_01_web.jpg]20Shaniece Dutch , sociology senior, holds up a pride flag with the word peace on it during the march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
Shaniece Dutch , sociology senior, holds up a pride flag with the word peace on it during the march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_02_web.jpg]10Shaniece Dutch , sociology senior, holds up a pride flag with the word peace on it during the march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
Shaniece Dutch , sociology senior, holds up a pride flag with the word peace on it during the march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_03_web.jpg]10John Smith, psychology junior, and Kalli Root, english junior, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
John Smith, psychology junior, and Kalli Root, english junior, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_04_web.jpg]10John Smith, psychology junior, and Kalli Root, english junior, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
John Smith, psychology junior, and Kalli Root, english junior, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_05_web.jpg]10Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, and Kimberley Latham, MSU alum, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, and Kimberley Latham, MSU alum, march at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_06_web.jpg]10Kalli Root, english junior, speaks to the attendes of the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
Kalli Root, english junior, speaks to the attendes of the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_07_web.jpg]10The crowd reacts to Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
The crowd reacts to Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_resisthate_08_web.jpg]10The crowd reacts to Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart
The crowd reacts to Mel Martinez, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, at the resist hate rally held at the Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh1_web.jpg]30Protesters create signs to protest hate for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Protesters create signs to protest hate for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh2_web.jpg]70Zarya Maitao, mass communication sophmore, Jessie Tidwell, science education sophmore, and Zaquera Wallace, biology junior, flashes color and march in the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Zarya Maitao, mass communication sophmore, Jessie Tidwell, science education sophmore, and Zaquera Wallace, biology junior, flashes color and march in the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh3_web.jpg]50Christopher Cruz, theater performance junior, dances away the hate at the the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Christopher Cruz, theater performance junior, dances away the hate at the the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh4_web.jpg]70Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, finishes a moving speech for the crowd that attended the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Nathan Jun, associate philosophy professor, finishes a moving speech for the crowd that attended the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh5_web.jpg]40Claudia Montoya, associate professor of spanish, tells stories of hateful encounters to the audience for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Claudia Montoya, associate professor of spanish, tells stories of hateful encounters to the audience for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh6_web.jpg]50Brady Burross, mechanical engineering senior and Nick Wolf, mechanical engineering junior, protest against the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Brady Burross, mechanical engineering senior and Nick Wolf, mechanical engineering junior, protest against the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh7_web.jpg]30Mel Marinez, Pastor of Metropolitan Community Church, gives a speech about hate and how to overcome it for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Mel Marinez, Pastor of Metropolitan Community Church, gives a speech about hate and how to overcome it for the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh8_web.jpg]30Kalli Root, english junior, ends the Resist Hate Rally with thanking everyone for coming out and being apart of the march on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Kalli Root, english junior, ends the Resist Hate Rally with thanking everyone for coming out and being apart of the march on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh9_web.jpg]60Jaylon Willams, sociology senior, hugs Brady Burross, mechanical engineering senior, expressing that despite their difference in opinions, that there will be no hate during the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Jaylon Willams, sociology senior, hugs Brady Burross, mechanical engineering senior, expressing that despite their difference in opinions, that there will be no hate during the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/resist-hate-rally/thumbs/thumbs_rh10_web.jpg]30Nick Wolf, mechanical engineering junior, and John Smith, psychology junior, explain their different perspectives on current events with one another after the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Nick Wolf, mechanical engineering junior, and John Smith, psychology junior, explain their different perspectives on current events with one another after the Resist Hate Rally held in Sunwatcher Plaza on Sept. 1. Photo by Marissa Daley
Speak Your Mind