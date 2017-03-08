Resident assistants put on free self-defense class

by

Spring break is approaching, things happen, be prepared. The 5th floor resident assistants put on a free self-defense class on March 7 in Legacy Hall.

“We chose self-defense because with spring break coming up we know a lot of people go to beaches, and we just thought it’d be good to be prepared for a sticky situation,” Aubrey Kass, business management senior and event coordinator, said.

The class was directed by retired police officer, and now United Regional security manager, Steve Beggs. With a certification in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as well as a background in tactical training and being a former swat member, Beggs showed the class moves to take down an attacker.

“I am actually interested in more classes and seeing what Wichita Falls has to offer so I can get better at certain moves,” Kass said.

Each student attending the class practiced moves and take downs on their peers as well as on instructors.

Beggs, who teaches these classes because he wants people to be prepared, also draws inspiration from a personal incident.

“My mom was kidnapped and raped and so these classes really hit home for me,” Beggs said.

Beggs is married with two daughters and said he is very serious about teaching these classes, he wants people to be prepared, especially women.

After the class ended, Beggs and his assistant gave out gifts and left the class with one piece of advice he deemed most important.

“Situational awareness. Wherever you are, know what you are surrounded by and who is there. That is the most important advice I can give you,” Beggs said.

With many of the 20 plus students sweating, drinking the water and eating the snacks provided, they said they are glad they attended and learned a lot from Beggs.

Beggs says he prays students never have to use the moves. If they do, he hopes they are more prepared when leaving the room than when they came in.