Students learned how to conduct research project at workshop

by

To educate students on the different ways to create a research paper, the library staff put on a workshop called ‘How do I start: Beginning a research project’ on Sept. 14 in Moffett Library.



Allison Breen, reference librarian at the Moffett Library, taught the workshop this year and seven students attended. This workshop is an annual project that is available to students that are studying any field. Breen came to the school in 1968 as a student and received her degree in Librarianship. She has been working in the library for 32 years.

“There’s a lot of junk on the internet,” Breen said. “I can pull something up, look at it and tell if it’s true or not.”

Breen said the most important thing that she wants students to learn from the workshops is to not have fear when it comes to the process of creating a research project.

“When we started this project, we received a lot of questions from students overtime and one of those questions were ‘How do I pick a topic?'” Breen said. “I enjoy working with students, and I prefer working as the public service end of librarianship.”



During the 45-minute workshop, Breen provided students with steps on how to deal with different levels of writing anxiety, picking a topic, editing a topic, narrowing the topic and where to find background information on a topic by doing research. Breen also showed students how to use the library database and provided tips to search for articles using Google search engine.



“In your generation, most students assume that they can find information on the internet somewhere, but that doesn’t mean that it’s the best source,” Breen said.



Breen encouraged students to utilize her as a resource for finding information for their upcoming papers.



“If we can pull students back to using the library and librarians than we can save them some time,” Breen said.



According to Dazia Moore, nursing junior, she learned to get articles from the Interlibrary loan after attending the workshop.



The Interlibrary Loan is a service by which students can submit a request for materials that aren’t held at Moffett library. According to Breen, this system saves students’ time, and various options are available to students on and off campus.



Alejandra Bullcalf, nursing junior, said, “I learned about the different methods of writing a paper and it was very helpful.”