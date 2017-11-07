Renovations for Moffett Library set to begin May 2018

by

All new renovations for Moffett Library are set to begin on May 14, 2018 and finish on Aug. 31, 2020.

During the Nov. 2015 Board of Regents meeting, Board members authorized planning for tuition revenue bond projects, including renovations to Moffett Library. One of the actions that administrators recommended was the total cost of the project to not exceed $7,329,505.

Clara Latham, university librarian, has been working at MSU for 26 years. She was one of the people in charge of making the planning for the renovations, and she said she is looking forward to getting the entire process started.

“The renovations will be a very great asset to the students,” Latham said. “The first half of the building was built in 1964, and the second half was added in ’86, so we’ve gone a long time without renovating, modernizing and making it more adaptable for the way students want to use the library in modern times.”

She expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming renovations since this is a project she’s been working on with adminstrators.

“I am most excited about more group study areas and more student gathering areas that we’re really hoping to add. There will be more technology, so we’ll have smartboards in the rooms and better power. There will also be more places for students to get power for their devices as well,” Latham said.

Kyle Owen, associate vice president for facility services, is one of the main administrators for the renovations, and said the changes are long overdue.

“The building is very dated-looking. A few years ago, we did some changes in the lobby to brighten the color up,” Owen said. “It’s better than it was, but it’s got a long way to go to look more to modern style. I am most excited for the first floor to look more like a modern library than an ’80s library.”

At the Board of Regents meeting in Aug. 2017, Board members approved the total Moffett Library renovation project cost and authorized administrators to contract with Holzman Moss Bottino Architects for the renovation designs. Since that time, the administration has negotiated a contract with Holzman Moss Bottino Architects and considered proposals from Construction Manager at Risk firms for this project, and one of the action items that will be presented for the Board’s consideration and approval is that the administration will request authorization to contract with Holzman Moss Bottino Architects for design services in an amount not to exceed $650,000.

The following renovations being done to Moffett Library are:

Furniture will be updated in the entire building

New carpet on the first, second and third floors

Doors, handrails, poles and trim will be repainted

The entire interior of the library will be repainted

East entrance doors and windows will be replaced

Door hardware throughout the building will be upgraded

The stairwell handrails, elevators and restrooms will be fixed to be ADA compliant

The total cost of these renovations will total $7.3 million, and students have said they are curious if the price of renovations will affect their tuition in any way. According to Latham, the money is strictly state funding, so students should not bare the brunt of the financial weight.

“It’s what we call higher education assistance fund money and tuition revenue bonds, so it doesn’t affect tuition at all,” Latham said.

The design for the renovations started on Sept. 11, 2017, and will be finished on May 14, 2018 with construction set to begin that day and finishing on Aug. 31, 2020.

Owen and Latham both said one of the reasons for the two-year delay on the planning and renovations was the process of getting the necessary funding and finding the right people for the job.

The entire process of the renovations is going on pace for where the timetable is set, according to Owen.

“Ever since we started getting more focused on it, it seems to be moving along as expected,” Owen said. “We hope to be doing some construction starting in the summer.”

According to Owen, the approval was back in 2015, and this has been a long “challenging” process for the people in charge of making sure things are going well.

“First, you’ve got to get the state to give us money, then you must fill out applications for what we need and how much it’s going to cost,” Owen said. “Then [you have to] convince them that you need it. Once that happens, we must present it to the board, hire an architect and construction starts to be done.”

Latham said the process of these renovations has been methodically approached so they can get the best out of it.

“We lined out everything that we want to be able to do and prioritize things,” Latham said. “It’s all a very structured process, but it has been very interesting to watch.”

What students want changed about Moffett Library:

“I would change the number of electrical outlets, the accessibility to those outlets and the overall design of the library.” | Austin Daniels, business senior

“I would change the entire interior design of the building.” | Jordan Lee, psychology and sociology senior

“I would change the number of outlets in the building.” | Alex Blake, finance senior

“I would like more outlets.” | Ciera Wolinski, biology senior

“I would put more outlets in and easier access to printers.” | Mpathi Nzima, biology senior

“I would put like a food station in or more vending machines.” | Nakilah Watson, management freshman

“I would put more outlets in the rooms.” | Madison Hopper, nursing sophomore

“I would definitely fix the elevators.” | RJ Sayler, accounting sophomore

“I would like for the doors to be improved and for them to open their doors earlier.” | Garrett Mills, engineering junior

“I would get more outlets and improve on the Starbucks.” | Kimrie Brock, criminal justice junior

“I would get more room for computers and fix the Wi-Fi in the building.” | Brett Tompkins, history junior

“I would make the entire design more modern and up to date.” | Jaci Carranza, athletic training senior

“The air conditioning could be better throughout the building.” | Mason Winter, criminal justice senior

“Getting more outlets would be very helpful.” | Leah Gilliand, marketing sophomore

“I would like for there to be more outlets.” | Leia De La Garza, criminal justice junior

“I want there to be more study rooms and more electrical outlets.” | Sean Addicks, business management sophomore

“I would like more study rooms.” | Gage Thompson, business freshman

“There needs to be more outlets.” | Breanna Dewoody, nursing sophomore

“I would like for there to be better carpet and newer furniture.” | Regan Rogers, nursing sophomore

“I would fix the elevators because they are pretty shady.” | Noah Inge, mechanical engineering sophomore

“The elevators need to be improved.” | Michael Moser, undecided freshman

“I would fix the elevators and have more study rooms.” | Daisy Reyes, nursing freshman

“I would put more vending machines in the building.” | Odalis Garnica, biology freshman

“There needs to be newer and better furniture.” | Stella Yancey, nursing sophomore

“I would like for there to be stronger Wi-Fi.” | Bradley Bendure, history senior

“There should be new furniture.” | Marvin Castillo, criminal justice sophomore

“I would like for there to be more outlets.” | Valentine Atuchukwu, arts and science senior

“There should be better furniture.” | Hailey Morris, disciplinary studies senior

“I would like better carpet and better Wi-Fi service.” | Krishun Jackson, business management senior