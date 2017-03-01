Racial issues ascend from “Get Out”

by

Ever since the movie was released Feb. 24, people have been giving their opinion about the racial anxiety given that African-Americans are being portrayed as “slaves” and Caucasians as “having it easy.” Making the movie “Get Out” more controversial than other horror films.

“It depends on the people watching it and how they want to digest and regurgitate the information that the film was giving,” Valentine Atuchukwu, nursing senior, said.

According to Atuchukwu the movies portrayal of the races did not bother him. The movie starred Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington for the main character to be collected by her psychotic girlfriend and her family.

“I think it could be found offensive because people will take offense to anything and everything, but I don’t think it should because these are real issues being displayed, just in a dramatic way,” Judy Curb, dental hygiene sophomore, said.

According to an online article by Christine Stoddard at mic.com, she recognized comments from people that have seen the film. One of the comments said that the movie is ‘blatantly pushing a racist stereotype agenda against white people.’

“Again, it really just depends on the individual. Some are impressionable and some aren’t,” Atuchukwu said.

The comments shown in the Stoddard article that say the movie is not good, dishonest, or biased toward a race, were all Caucasian.

“I don’t know if it would influence how people look at each other differently, (people compared and correlated “Get Out” with slavery and white supremacists titles) but maybe how people look at different situations instead,” Curb said.

Whether the film was good, bad, or racist, “Get Out” racked up more than $33.4 million on the opening weekend, overall it has grossed $37.5 million. The film was made with approximately $4.5 million according to an online article by Lindsey Bahr at ReaderPress.com.

“It’s surprising it only took less than $5 million to make and it’s good it made that much because it’s a good movie,” Curb said.

According to an online article by Geoff Herbert at syracuse.com, “Get Out” is ahead of popular films like: “Fifity Shades Darker,” “The LEGO Batman Movie” and “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Atuchukwu said, he would want his peers to watch any film that stirs up a conversation, one being “Get Out.”