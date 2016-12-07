BREAKING: Provost leaving; to become provost at UNT

by

In a memo distributed to the campus community, Provost Betty Stewart announced her resignation effective this coming February.

Her memo.

The past four years at Midwestern State University have been filled with many opportunities and challenges. During this time we successfully implemented the new core curriculum standards, added new academic programs, completed our SACSCOC accreditation process, and launched and sustained our quality enhancement plan through the creation of EURECA. Today, the university is well positioned to greet our centennial celebration with several transformative projects including the construction of a new health sciences facility and the completion of our strategic plan to serve as the bridge to the new century for Midwestern State. The future of Midwestern State University is indeed very bright.

It has been my pleasure these past four and a half years to walk beside you and help to guide you through these projects and processes. I have long considered Midwestern State my home and I have been privileged to work with all of you over my eight and a half years of service, which includes the four years I served as dean of the College of Science and Mathematics.

Today, I write to inform you that I have accepted the position as Provost and Executive Vice-President for Academic Affairs for the University of North Texas in Dallas beginning in February 2017. While this is an exciting career opportunity for me, this move will also allow me to be closer to my family. In the coming days, an interim provost will be selected internally and announced to serve from February until a national search is completed. The search will be guided by a campus search committee with appointed and elected membership, with advertisements expected to be placed publicly beginning in the new year. It is anticipated that interviews will occur in late March and early April with the intention of having a permanent provost in place before July 1, 2017.

Midwestern State University and the people who make this an exceptional university will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your provost, your mentor, your colleague, and your friend.