Coach apologizes for use of profanity

After a football player said “f**k” twice on the microphone on stage at the pep rally Oct. 19 and head football coach Bill Maskill himself chanted a cheer including the word “h*ll,” Maskill submitted this letter Friday, Oct. 20.
MSU Students, Faculty, Staff and Wichita Falls Community,
We would like to extend our sincere apologies for the inappropriate language that was used by one of our football players at the Homecoming Bon Fire on Thursday evening, October 19.
Please know that this sort of behavior is unacceptable by our players, coaches and staff and that it is not typical of our football family.
We are saddened by what transpired as well as very disappointed in this conduct.
We will make every effort to ensure that such behavior is not used in a public setting in the future.
Please accept our apologies to everyone that witnessed the situation firsthand.
Sincerely,
Bill Maskill
Head Football Coach
Comments
As an alumni, I was there and not amused at all. Is this the type of
Behavior that is encouraged. You never this from Gerald Stockton
And his program.