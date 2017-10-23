Priority registration for academics, not athletics

by

OUR VIEW: Priority registration should solely be based on academic standing, not athletic rosters.

A proposal from Greg Giddings, faculty athletic representative, states athletes should receive priority scheduling like seniors and honors students and argues this will allow student athletes to minimize absences. However, this suggests athletic ability should be praised over academic achievement, and after behavior demonstrated by a few football players at the bonfire, disrespects the student body.

As part of the Redwine Honors Program, students are required to complete leadership courses to “encourage challenging and stimulating student interaction” and “develop an increased awareness of individual interests and abilities.” If honors students are held to such a high standard, it would be disrespectful to allow students to receive their privileges that do not maintain the same level of restraint as expected by others.

While Giddings’ proposal is meant to alleviate any tension between class schedules and game or practice scheduling, all college students have to work out scheduling conflicts on their own time without receiving privileges to help them out. As a liberal arts college, we are encouraged to delve into various opportunities that fill our schedules and aren’t pitied because of a busy schedule, but instead expected to figure it out like adults.

Although Giddings means well, this proposal asks for unfair treatment for students merely out convenience and neglects the hard work of the rest of the student body. Students that achieve academically earn the right for early registration while the proposal prioritizes athletes over the rest of the student population. If athletes want priority registration, they should focus on exemplifying academic excellence rather than their athletic performances.