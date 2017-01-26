P.R.I.D.E. holds first meeting to discuss coming events and concerns for the group

by

The first meeting for People Respecting Identity Diversity for Everyone, or P.R.I.D.E., met today at 4 p.m. The meeting was to discuss the upcoming events and future meetings for the semester; as well as their growing concerns for the future in light of recent political events, and the current issues facing the LGBTQ+ community within the university, and the Wichita Falls area.

The meeting began with P.R.I.D.E. President Christopher Cruz, theater performance sophomore, welcoming back the current members, and introducing the new members. Cruz passed around toilet paper rolls, and instructed each member to take the amount of toilet paper they use on a daily basis off the toilet paper roll. The amount of toilet paper an individual ripped off would be the amount of “interesting facts” they were supposed to tell the group about themselves.

“The mission for P.R.I.D.E. is to create a safe and supportive environment, promote diversity, and encourage an inclusive community within Midwestern State University. An LGBTQ+ community is vital for a student’s success, especially in college. With the help of allies, we hope to bring a more broad awareness for the LGBTQ+ community. Student will be able to reach full potential by being comfortable for who they are while helping each other out. Many LGBTQ+ individuals don’t feel that sense of community, but P.R.I.D.E. hopes to encourage the advancement of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies,” said Cruz.

After introductions were made, Cruz directed the group to its main concerns. They discussed their thoughts on being part of the LGBTQ+ community, why they believed a LGBTQ+ community was important, not only on campus, but in Wichita Falls in light of the local gay bar closing. Fear was expressed as some of the students discussed their discomfort with the reportedly public hatred expressed towards the LGBTQ+ community.

“The fears [of the LGBTQ+ community] are very real. Especially with Donald Trump being President now, the fears have become even more real,” said Alexis Mendez, a junior psychology major, and Treasurer for P.R.I.D.E.

At the previous “Are You Afraid of Trump” forum, a Trump supporter allegedly spoke out in support of Vice-President Pence’s views on electroshock conversion therapy as a cure for homosexuality.

“One of the Trump supporters was told it [conversion therapy] was okay,” P.R.I.D.E. Secretary, Cecilia Pasillas, sophomore sociology major, said. “If you see someone being discriminated against just for their sexual orientation, you should stop it because even if you don’t [try] to stop it, you’re still actively participating in it.”

P.R.I.D.E. members also discussed taking the time to coordinate with the Women’s March on The Falls coordinator and other students interested in taking part in a joint protest on April 15, demanding President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. Further plan on this demonstration are expected to become more detailed in the following P.R.I.D.E. meetings.

On Feb. 13 and 14, P.R.I.D.E. will be hosting “Condoms and Kisses” in the food court. Members will be handing out gift bags with condoms and Hershey’s Kisses for a dollar to promote awareness and safe sex. There will also be a movie night on Feb. 16, when P.R.I.D.E will be showing “Pariah” at 8 p.m. in the Legacy Multipurpose Room. Members encourage students of all backgrounds to join P.R.I.D.E.

“It’s really an inclusive environment for everyone and we welcome anybody straight, gay, pink or yellow,” Pasillas said.