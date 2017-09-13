Prancettes tryouts Sept. 13 and 14

by

Prancettes pave their way for a new semester of dance as they approach their tryouts on Sept. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wellness Center.

Looking forward to a fresh start and feeling confident about tryouts, Juwel Williams, mechanial engineering junior and Prancette leader, expects 20 females to tryout for the team. However, according to Williams, only 14 girls signed up thus far.

“I feel tryouts will be successful because we’ve been hard on scouting and a lot of people signed up. We’ve been all around campus getting the word out,” Carlyse Wallace, mechanical engineering junior and Prancette member, said.

Wallace said she believes that the success will mainly come from the leadership right down to the dance techniques. Most importantly, she said her confidence lies within Williams as leader of the Prancettes.

Although their confidence for tryouts remains, they are trying to do things differently than previous years. They started by changing the name from Goldettes to Prancettes, largely because of new leadership. As they continue to move forward from tryouts, the main goal is to be disciplined and committed to dance times.

“I am a part of it because I like the leadership this year,” Raysheca Hanna, accounting senior, said. “[I am] also interested in dancing and looking for something fresh.”

The Prancette members are encouraging anyone interested in dancing to come on out to tryouts, with or without prior dance experience.