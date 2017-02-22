Pit bulls ‘a reflection of their environment’

by

Broad-chested, stern-faced, and a body weighing up to 80 pounds, the pit bull can seem frightening. Pit bulls are stereotyped as aggressive and violent.

Mass communication freshman and pit bull owner Chaz Davis said, “I feel as though that stereotype is false because, just as humans, dogs are a direct reflection of their environment. If they’re surrounded by aggressive behaviors all of the time, then they’re going to be aggressive, and end up being like the stereotype. If you raise it up right and show it love, then it’ll show love back for its whole life.”

Cheryl Miller, director of the Humane Society of Wichita County, said, however, those characteristics go beyond pit bulls. “I believe any dog can be dangerous, anywhere from a Chihuahua to a pit bull. I think the problem lies with inner breeding. Backyard breeders don’t necessarily know what they’re doing. I like pit bulls, and I don’t have a problem with them personally. They’re not a highly sought after dog at shelters, so unfortunately they have the highest euthanization. Same with the Chihuahua.”

An animal shelter’s euthanization rate has to be under 10 percent to be considered a no-kill. According to Miller, the Humane Society’s euthanization rate is at about 3 percent.

Davis said, “People see a pit bull and then immediately think that it’s aggressive. The stereotype is already ingrained into people’s heads, and they don’t want to give them a chance.”

Miller said, “[Aggressiveness] comes naturally to them too. A long time ago they put them in pits for fighting, and that’s where they got their name from. Before that they were babysitters for children. It’s just what society has done to them and turned them into. It’s our fault, it’s not the dog’s fault.”

Rosco, a pit bull mix, and Homer, a bulldog and pit bull mix, are both available for adoption at the Humane Society.

Davis said, “It’s definitely something that’s taught, the fighting part. From the time they’re born to the time they start fighting. When the puppy comes out, it’s happy, it’s prancing around, it’s licking on folks. Once you start putting it into that training to make it aggressive and fight, that’s when it starts becoming dangerous. When they’re training them, they’re choking them and then throwing them in with other dogs. They go into a fight or flight stage and feel like that especially around another dog or people.”

Miller said the Humane Society only euthanizes dogs if they become aggressive or sick, regardless of the breed. They will also euthanize older dogs at the request of their owner

“If there’s not a need to euthanize them then we sure don’t,” Miller said. “It kind of goes along with the times. For a while, Dalmatians had a really bad rap, like when the movie ‘101 Dalmatians’ came out. They’re known for biting, but you don’t hear that as often as you do a pit bull. Chihuahuas are horrible biters. They’re like little piranhas, and will come after you in a heartbeat. It goes in stages, but unfortunately the pit bull carries that around with them more than other breeds.”

Miller said English springer spaniels and Rottweilers have also had bad reputations for biting.

Davis said, “I’ve had a Pomeranian which was more aggressive than any pit bull that I ever had. It has been in fights with just about every breed; it fought Rottweilers, boxers, and even a pit bull.”

Davis said he has had two or three pit bulls himself. He has recently adopted another pit bull named Bonita, and described her as a high dollar dog. However, he decided not to put a price tag on her after seeing her dark blue eyes.

“She was too cute to be sold,” Davis said. “Every time I saw her I thought that she was so beautiful. I didn’t want to name her beautiful, so I used the Spanish word. It kinda stuck, and I feel like it fits her. I’ve realized by being around [pit bulls] that they are real cute, they’re real loving, especially if you raise them right.”