Pianists ‘show love for music’ to 40

To share their love for music, piano professor Ruth Morrow and 10 students put together the Piano Studio Recital for about 40 people in Akin Auditorium on March 7.

“They have all worked so hard.” Morrow said. “They did exactly what they needed to do to put on an amazing show.”

According to Morrow, the students who participated all had different levels of nervousness in front of the audience, but the turnout was what she expected.

“I am very proud of them.” Morrow said.

One of the 10 pianists was math and music senior Josh Yap.

“I was very anxious at the beginning, but then I started to feel a lot more comfortable and just had fun with my piece,” Yap said.

Yap has been playing the piano since he was in second grade, and according to him, plays a huge role in everything he does and wants to do.

“I know I want to keep playing and keep letting music be a part of me after I graduate,” Yap said. “Today was another chance to share my passion.”

According to one of the 40 people in the audience, nursing sophomore Kylee Gorney, the recital exceeded her expectations.

“When I walked in and didn’t see as many people, I thought it was just going to be kind of boring,” said Gorney. “But it ended up making my evening very pleasant.”

Another member of the audience, psychology sophomore Valeska Vitt, said she would go back for another showing.

“I had never attended one of these musical events,” Vitt said. “I think that one made me want to come for more of them.”

The next recital will take place in Akin Auditorium on March 27 at 7:30 p.m..