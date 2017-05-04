Participate in undergrad research

by

OUR VIEW: It’s important for students to participate in undergraduate research to learn outside the classroom.

The Celebration of Scholarship took place on April 26-27, including the Enhancing Undergraduate Research Endeavors and Creative Activities student poster presentations. Our peers had 33 poster presentations and 37 podium presentations during these sessions, proving that it is possible to go to school and complete undergrad research.

While we realize that the semester is coming to a close, students can still participate in summer research or prepare for next year’s EURECA program. The Undergraduate Research Opportunities and Summer Workshop is another great way to complete undergrad research without the added stresses of schoolwork — unless the student is taking summer classes.

There’s so much more to be learned than what’s inside the classroom or in the pages of a textbook. All of that can be achieved through undergrad research.

Go out and give it a shot. Students who participate in EURECA or UGROW earn money for their efforts — so there’s no reason not to try it out.