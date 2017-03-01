Opera Workshop opens March 3

by

SUMMARY

What is it? The Opera Workshop occurs in the spring and serves as a voice-training course. This year, it is an ensemble.

When is it? Performances open to the public March 3 and March 4 at 7-p.m.

How much is it? There is no ticket charge for MSU staff and students. General admission is $10. Senior citizens and military tickets are $5.

Directors: Don Maxwell and Dale Heidebrecht

TRES HUNTER, high-schooled student

Why do you like this event? “It is a great experience. You get to experience high quality singers with great drive.”

What about Opera do you enjoy? “Opera is really great because it is not a fad. It is hard and fast. It has been perfected for over a hundred years. Technique and different influences have affected it over the years so it is a really, actually, a very broad genre itself. I really enjoy the diversity and different stories. It is a really fantastic art medium.”

XAVIER ALEXANDER, sophomore, vocal performance

Why do you like this event? “They’re fun, and you get to do opera. It helps you learn great technique.”

What is the feeling like to be on stage? “To be on stage is rewarding and intimidating.”