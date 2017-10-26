Imagine Graduation: one stop shop for graduating seniors

by

Graduating seniors gathered in Comanche Suites on Tuesday, Oct. 24 and Wednesday, Oct. 25 to relieve some of the stress of August and December graduations. With midterms adding one more thing to stress about for graduating seniors, the Office of the Registrar faculty members hosted its Imagine Graduation fair to take some of the weight off their shoulders.

Imagine Graduation is held every semester for upcoming graduating seniors and is the one stop shop for everything students need to know about graduation.

“I had heard some friends talking about it, and I knew that I needed to know more about what to get for graduation. I figured that this was the place to find out what I needed to get and what I needed to do,” Susanna Abrafi-Mensah, nursing senior, said.

Abrafi-Mensah believes Imagine Graduation helped make the graduation process a little bit more organized for students like her.

“It was beneficial in the fact that I won’t have to figure out all my graduation stuff by myself,” Abrafi-Mensah said. “They have packages and deals where I can kind of get everything in a bundle. That kind of helps me put together what I want and what I need versus what I don’t need.”

Nursing senior Kara Tilton said she felt excited to buy her cap and gown at Imagine Graduation.

“It sets you up for graduation and makes sure you’ve gotten everything taken care of and not have anything holding you back from walking in December,” Tilton said.

Abrafi-Mensah encourages May graduating seniors to attend next semester’s Imagine Graduation session in March to see what it has to offer.

“I don’t think there is anything to lose,” Abrafi-Mensah said. “There is only something to gain. If you come and don’t find anything beneficial or find anything you wanted, then you just go back home. But you won’t lose anything by coming up here and just seeing what they have to offer.”

Jenny Denning, manager of the bookstore, encouraged May graduates not to miss Imagine Graduation and take care of it before finals start.

“[Students] know when they leave here they’re good, cleared and ready to walk the stage. This is the place to be to get ready for graduation,” Denning said.

This event has been held for the past 10 years, according to Kayla Brixey, event coordinator for Imagine Graduation. Despite this being her first year to help, Brixey wanted to help with the process of gathering information for graduation and make it as quick as possible for the seniors. She said she hopes to see more seniors attend at the next IMAGINE Graduation.

“Just come around. It’s not that big of a deal and it doesn’t take very long,” Brixey said. “It’s a smooth process and we’re just making sure that if you have any questions, they get answered all in one place.”

