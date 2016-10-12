On the 7th day, “Bus” rested.

by

Students who live off campus without a car sometimes find it challenging to get on campus to use campus facilities because the mustang shuttle does not work on Sundays.

“I walk from my apartment to campus to use the library and the computer lab in order to complete my assignments before Monday. I can tell you, this is not easy, especially walking back. It’s quite a distance,” said Afolabi Adereti, mechanical engineering junior.

About 1,500 students live in on-campus apartments and about 4,564 students commute to campus.

“I usually get rides from a friend to school so I didn’t really care about the shuttle not working on Sundays, but I’m a junior and my friend is a senior, so I guess I should start to care now before he graduates,” said Mamgoree Sock, mechanical engineering sophomore.

“It sucks because on Sundays, the library opens until 2 a.m, so it will be great to be able to ride the bus to go study,” said Hansly Justin, psychology sophomore.

According to Keith Lamb, the vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, the bus service used to be strictly students being hired to drive vans down taft to transport students to school.

“We initially began the bus service with the city, Monday through Friday when classes are in session and also added the ‘MESA’ option which runs Friday evenings and Saturday evenings to provide students access to shopping and entertainment and things like that,” Lamb said.

Lamb added that, the MESA bus schedule was a much recent act which was added three years ago.

“We have actually not had any students requesting for additional days from this office but we can revisit that. But also, understand that there is a cost with that because it is not free to run the shuttle. It increased to run it on Friday and Saturday Evenings, and it would increase cost again on Sundays. All that money the institution pays essentially comes from tuition,” Lamb said.

The buses run every 30 minutes from Moffett Library and it is scheduled to arrive at designated stops every 20-30 minutes and works 7:15 a.m to 10 p.m on Mondays to Fridays commuting students to campus and back. The bus also has an extended service on Fridays and Saturdays. Fridays, from 4 p.m to 1 a.m and Saturdays, from 5 p.m to 1 a.m, taking students to dinning, shopping centers and entertaining venues.