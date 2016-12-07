New stadium should not be top priority

by

OUR VIEW: The $50 million comprehensive campaign money should go toward other priorities before a multipurpose stadium.

Last week, administration presented a $50 million comprehensive campaign for the next 100 years at MSU. They asked for student, faculty and staff opinions, ranging from scholarships and increased salaries to a multipurpose stadium and budget realignment. While we feel that a multipurpose stadium is important for the campus, building a stadium could take a majority of that $50 million, and we have bigger fish to fry.

For example, Tarleton State University’s stadium renovations cost $24.2 million, and its capital improvement plan was set at a pricey $162.7 million. While a multipurpose stadium would be incredible for the athletic department and could possibly increase both recruitment for the university and athletic game attendance, it costs too much to be a top priority and would use a vast majority of the total campaign money.

The $50 million we have for a 100-year plan should be going to renovations for the residence halls and on campus apartments, tutoring center, increased salaries, budget realignment, and the other priorities and concerns for students, faculty and staff.