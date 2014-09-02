New Vietnamese restaurant lacks flavor

Pho Viet, located on Call Field Road next to Smashburger, had its grand opening this past week.
When walking in, we were greeted by a beautiful glass waterfall with “Pho Viet” etched into it. The waitress approached us and immediately led us to our seats.
The first thing I noticed was how loud it was. They make the smoothies behind a bar located within the restaurant dining area that makes table conversations difficult. The loudness caused a problem with speaking to the waitress as well.
Being that the restaurant is new, it was easy to see that the staff needed more training. Our waitress did not know the menu well but was helpful answering questions about certain foods and sauces.
They do not have a fountain machine for soda so they brought me a cup of ice and an overpriced can of Coke.
The grilled pork and rice noodle dish with egg rolls looked superb. Everything was neatly placed in the bowl to look picture perfect. But that was the highlight of the meal.
The fish sauce that was mixed with the pork, rice noodles and vegetables had a tart taste to it, masking the taste of the pork and vegetables, which was disappointing.
The Pho was bland and the broth lacked its usual signature depth. Even the vegetables lacked flavor.
After we received our food, it seemed as if our waitress was focused on the new customers and did not keep up with us after she brought us our food. We went roughly 10 minutes without getting a refill.
For some at our table, the strawberry smoothie was the best part of the meal.
Eventually we were brought our bill. My meal was not horribly priced at $13 including the tip.
This restaurant definitely has some work to do: train the staff more, work on the fish sauce and possibly relocate the smoothie machine.
If you are hungry and just need a fast meal, I would recommend Pho Viet. However, if you are craving Vietnamese food, I’d suggest going somewhere else.
Pho Viet | 3801 Call Field Rd
Comments
Tried this place out and i have to say, it’s pretty close to the restaurants in Arlington. Being 100% vietnamese, i think it’s fine. I don’t think $1 for a can of coke is overpriced but that’s just me.
Opening a new restaurant is no easy task Eddy, so I truly appreciate your patience and understanding while we continue to strive for perfection. Since your meal with us did fail to impress, I’m confident we can pair that with the friendly, attentive service you deserve.
I have already followed up with the wait staff in regards to understanding our food, and more importantly, to educate our customer, so that we’re always putting our best foot forward for the future. Thank you for bringing it to my attention, as we want you to always feel warmly welcomed.
Have you been back by since? Your feedback is always appreciated, although I apologize for just getting back to you now. I hope we’ll soon get the chance to show you a 5-star experience from start to finish.
Thanks again,
DJ
I have never tried Vietnamese food before, and this was amazing. I started out with a soup and when they say big bowl, its a big bowl. So look at the example of bowls before ordering. I will say try and stuff your face with the food because I personally don’t think the soup is good reheated; the noodles don’t keep up reheated. Well worth the price, and its quiet there.
I have to disagree. I love this place. Everything isnt for everyone. Good news is i form my own opinions based upon my own experiences. So i want some pho..
You THOUGHT you knew what you were saying. I guess authentic Vietnamese food isn’t your thing. You can go back to that crappy overpriced Chinese takeout if you’d prefer. I think that it would be a lot more fair of you to bring in more people and interview them, because this is not an overall opinion, it’s only yours. The pho is amazing, and the fish sauce is great. I wanted to go to this University but… anyways I have always had amazing! Me and my friends walk over here sometimes and use our allowance to buy a freshly prepare meal that we could never finish. I hope you come back to Pho Viet and get the real dish on how great they are