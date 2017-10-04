Firehouse Subs sets tastebuds ablaze

by

Walking through the doors and into the bright yet cozy sandwich shop, potential customers will be greeted with a murmur of conversations ranging from astrophysics to car modifications. A chorus of energetic voices will rise above all others.

“Welcome to Firehouse!”, the Firehouse Subs employees said cheerfully.

The lines moved quickly as the skilled personnel satisfies each person’s request with a smile that never wavered. The cashier handed the cups out as customers placed their orders.

The shop sported its own Coca-Cola Freestyle, a touch-screen custom drink machine capable of making a menagerie of unique Coke product soft drinks available on tap. The food was delivered straight to the tables in less than 10 minutes and every order was correct. The bread was crisp, the meat was still warm while the vegetables remained cool and crisp.

“I like this place better than other sandwich shops,” said Josiah Ware, customer, and M1 lineman. “I save some money eating here and Firehouse has some really great food. I’m a big fan of the bread.”

Every problem was solved while displaying a high standard of customer service standards. When employees were informed that the sauce tray had run out of a popular sauce, Virginia Bourbon #6, the staff located another bottle and quickly brought it to the table whereas they typically have customers dispense the sauce in individual-serving-size plastic cups.

In 1994 Firehouse Subs was founded in Jacksonville, Florida and has since then opened 1050 restaurants across 44 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. And now they have come to Wichita Falls.

In 2005, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

Firehouse gives its customers the ability to dine with a cause and live up to their mission statement, “To carry on our commitment to and passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety.”

Thirteen percent of each purchase will be sent to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and will assist in a minimum donation of $1 million. To date, they have donated more than $24 million to provide equipment and training to first-responders and public safety organizations.

Firehouse Subs

3201 Lawrence Road, suite 536