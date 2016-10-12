Jennifer Koh and Shai Wosner perform for Music Series

by

Jennifer Koh, violinist, and Shai Wosner, pianist, will perform as part of the Music Series this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Akin Auditorium.

“This concert gives both the community and students an opportunity to hear artists of a higher caliber,” Andrew Allen, assistant professor of music, said.

The artists performing are examples of this higher musical standard. Koh has extensive experience and has performed across the globe. She has worked with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Czech Philharmonic, and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, among others.

“Jennifer Koh is one of the finest violin players in the world right now, and I think the audience will be thrilled by her playing,” Allen said.

Koh is also an advocate of music education for children, and her Music Messenger program reaches out to classrooms across the United States.

“I’m really excited to see and hear these musicians perform,” Timothy Goff, music education freshman, said.

Shai Wosner will accompany Koh on piano. Wosner has also made a name for himself across the world and has worked with orchestras in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. Wosner has also performed with the Barcelona Symphony and Vienna Philharmonic in Europe.

“The Music Series concerts allow the community to support international artists,” Allen said.

Both Koh and Wosner possess a broad repertoire, and are interested in finding connections between music from different eras, and combine classical works with modern music. They will be playing pieces by Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy, and Fauré.

“I’m looking forward to hearing artists of their skill level perform,” Lindsey Odom, music education sophomore, said.

The Music Series at Akin is sponsored by the Perkins-Prothro Foundation and Joe and Dale Prothro and all proceeds from the concert support the arts program at MSU. The concert is open to all students and members of the community.

“The audience will be enlightened and have their hearts and minds changed after being exposed to this quality of music,” Allen said.

Ticket Prices

Students: free

General Admission: $25

Military and Senior: $23

Upcoming Music Series Concerts