Music faculty performs in recital

About 150 people attended a free recital featuring the music department faculty in Akin Auditorium last Thursday.

“I enjoyed seeing my professors perform on stage. They played very well and the music was interesting to listen to,” Maria Vega, music education sophomore, said.

The performers included six faculty members who have been hired over the last four years, showcasing the college’s talent, both new and old.

“The addition of new faculty over the last few years has brought a new enthusiasm and level of standards to the music department,” Martin Camacho, dean of the Lamar D. Fain College of Fine Arts, said.

Andrew Allen, assistant professor of music, said he felt positive about the recital and the audience’s reactions. He said the faculty was well prepared and that the music department is steadily growing into a larger part of the university because of students’ increased interest in the subject.

“Everyone performed excellently, and I thought we had a very appreciative audience,” Allen said.

Four faculty members performed in a brass quartet by Giovanni Gabrieli, a piece written in 1608 that offered a contrast to some of the more modern pieces performed by other faculty members. Music students said they noticed the diversity of music.

“I enjoyed that the recital presented a variety of music from different time periods, and included pieces that spanned from the Renaissance period to the modern period,” Prosper Kaseke, music education senior, said.

Allen said he chose his performance piece by playing a selection he had been working on for 3 years, and has had prepared as part of his extensive repertoire.

To close out the concert, Camacho played a piano piece. The performance was met with loud applause turning into a standing ovation as the entire faculty came out to take their final bows. Students were impressed by their professionalism during their performances.

“The stage presence of the professors was great; I loved their confidence,” Daniel Espinoza, music education sophomore, said.

FACULTY PARTICIPANTS

Ruth Morrow, piano, “Aria” from Goldberg Variations, BWV 988

Dale Heidebrecht, tenor, Tres pesie persiane (Three Persian poems)

Andrew Allen, saxophone, Tango Etude #4

Timothy Justus, trumpet, Caprice for Trumpet and Piano

Matthew Luttrell, trombone, Parable XVIII for Solo Trombone, Op. 133 (1979)

Christopher Vivio, tuba, Romanian Dance No. 2 (1948)

Gordon Hicken, percussion, Two Fragments

Susan Harvey, trumpet, Canzone per sonore No. 2 (with Justus, Luttrell, and Vivio)

Martin Camacho, piano, Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat Major, Op. 10

