MSU wins double header

After a rocky start to their season the Mustangs sweep the OK Panhandle Aggies with Erin Knox pitching a two hit shutout game, followed by the second game win at 8-4.

Leading off the game in the bottom of the first, Erin Knox hit an RBI into left field allowing Lauren Lindgren to score. In the four following innings both teams suffered a dry spell as neither team scored. The Mustangs scored their second and final run in the sixth on a two-out RBI single for Kelcee Thompson, scoring Taylor Bermudeswho, bringing the game to a close.

Continuing their lead, in the second game Knox scores in the bottom of the first off a hit from Carli Woolsey. However, in the second and third inning the Aggies shot into the lead making the score 4-1.

Not backing down, during the sixth inning MSU secured the double header win, scoring seven runs on five hits. MSU put more runners on after a Brintzenhoff double and another hit by Thompson. Woolsey then followed with an RBI single to right field tieing the game at 4-4.

Taylor Mordecai brought the Mustangs in front with an RBI single up the middle forcing a pitching change.

MSU continued their spree with a walk for Amanda Thomas loading the bases allowing for another run for a 6-4 lead. Lindgren capped off the comeback with a two-RBI single through the left side giving the Mustangs an 8-4 win.

This double win brings the season record to five losses and three wins.