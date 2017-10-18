Photo booth available to students all week

by

The homecoming committee set up a backdrop of the MSU Rewind logo in the atrium of the Clark Student Center that is available to all students throughout the week.

“We really want people to snap a photo and then tag us in it on social media using #MSURewind and @MidwesternState,” Ruby Arriaga, coordinator of student activities, said.

Each student who takes a selfie and uses the tags on social media will have a chance to win a prize at the end of the week.

“Calling it a photo booth may be confusing because it originally was called snap a picture, but the name was condensed to photo booth. It’s really a selfie station,” Arriaga said.

Having the photo booth available while the Student Center is open allows the students to come and go during their busy schedules and interact with each other during the events every day.

“The photo booth idea is pretty cool because it is convenient for anyone to come at any time. You don’t have to worry about missing it if you’re in class because it’s here all week,” Zaquera Wallace, biology junior, said.

The photo booth provides an opportunity for students to take a picture and have that memory with their friends in college.

“It’s fun to take pictures with my friends, and since the logo is so bright and colorful, it makes people want to take a picture with it,” Anissia Jones, exercise physiology, junior, said.